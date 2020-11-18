The Art Of League Of Legends’ K/DA

League of Legends’ fake girl group, K/DA, have some new music videos out, and also recently got some new skins and events. Seeing as we haven’t taken a look at League of Legends for a while here on Fine Art, I figured tonight might be a good time to look at the work that went into all that.
If you haven’t seen the new videos a lot of what we’ll be looking at is featured in, here they are:
Anyway, to the art! You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.
Oscar Vega
Rheekyo
Jordan Ewing
Matthew Johnson
Ignatius Tan
