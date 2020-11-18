See Games Differently

The Art Of League Of Legends’ K/DA

Luke Plunkett

Published 10 mins ago: November 18, 2020 at 12:22 pm -
The Art Of League Of Legends’ K/DA
Image: Riot Games

League of Legends’ fake girl group, K/DA, have some new music videos out, and also recently got some new skins and events. Seeing as we haven’t taken a look at League of Legends for a while here on Fine Art, I figured tonight might be a good time to look at the work that went into all that.

If you haven’t seen the new videos a lot of what we’ll be looking at is featured in, here they are:

Anyway, to the art! You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Oscar Vega

Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games

Rheekyo

Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games

Jordan Ewing

Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games

Matthew Johnson

Ignatius Tan

Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games Image: Riot Games

