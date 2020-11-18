Here’s All The GOTY Nominees For The 2020 Game Awards

There’s one major convention or show left for 2020, and naturally that leaves us with one major debate: what’s going to win this year’s Game Awards GOTY.

Because of how The Game Awards is structured, titles have to be released by a certain date to qualify for Game of the Year considerations. In other words: Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing too late in the year, similar to how Super Smash Bros could only be considered the year after its release.

So, that narrows down the field a little bit. But it’s still a ridiculously good set of games. The end of one console generation is always going to deliver some top quality titles, and 2020 has absolutely delivered.

Here are your nominees for Game of the Year #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mPOXvMsDZw — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020

In order, the games for the Game of the Year award at this year’s Game Awards are:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

DOOM Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Pretty decent list, all in all. The only one I’d probably quibble with is DOOM Eternal on that list. There’s nothing wrong with it, but I think the argument would have been stronger for titles like Half-Life: Alyx, Microsoft Flight Simulator or maybe the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster. Even Genshin Impact probably deserves a bit more credit, and I haven’t heard a single bad word about Spelunky 2, either.

Still, it’s a quality list of games. Hell, if someone asked you “what should I play over Christmas”, that list would definitely get them through the holidays just fine.

What would your pick of games for 2020 be? And out of the list above, what would you like to see as the winner? (Note that if you want to help contribute to the final tally, there is a public voting segment for The Game Awards — simply head over here and you’ll be able to vote for your favourite after making an account.)