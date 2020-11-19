The Makers Of Hitman Are Working On A New James Bond Game

IO Interactive, the Danish video game studio behind the stealth series Hitman, announced today they’re working on a James Bond game currently titled Project 007.

Here’s the teaser:

It doesn’t reveal much.

Over on IO Interactive’s website, the studio says this game will be an original Bond origin story where players work to achieve Bond’s OO agent status.

That short description is followed by a recruitment pitch, so I wouldn’t expect this new spy game anytime soon. Meanwhile, Hitman 3 is out January 20 of next year, just two months away.