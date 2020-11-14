The PlayStation 5 Just Came Out

Congratulations, PlayStation 5. Live your truth.
WTF IS UP WITH MY PS5 pic.twitter.com/LMTfxpjUes
— Nicolas Cantu (@JunkyJanker) November 12, 2020
Have a good weekend, everybody.
Congratulations, PlayStation 5. Live your truth.
WTF IS UP WITH MY PS5 pic.twitter.com/LMTfxpjUes
— Nicolas Cantu (@JunkyJanker) November 12, 2020
Have a good weekend, everybody.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in