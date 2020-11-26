See Games Differently

The Switch eShop’s Black Friday Deals Are Crazy Good

Image: The Witcher 3

It’s officially that day, and Nintendo’s Switch Black Friday deals are crazy good if you’re looking to fill up your storage.

Nintendo’s official eShop sales are usually the best chance to get solid Switch discounts on first-party titles. And if you like indies or smaller games, the discounts are almost Steam-esque in size, which makes everyone’s favourite game — buying stuff on the eShop — infinitely better.

877 games are discounted on the store at the time of writing, with big cuts on games like Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, The Witcher 3, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Screencheat, XCOM 2, the BioShock series, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, the excellent Astral Chain and much, much more.

Nintendo Switch eShop Black Friday Deals

astral chain
Image: Astral Chain
  • AO Tennis 2: $44.97
  • Armello: $7.99
  • Assault Android Cactus: $12
  • Astral Chain: $53.30
  • BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition: $20.97
  • BioShock Remastered: $20.97
  • Borderlands Handsome Collection: $41.97
  • Borderlands: GOTY Edition: $29.97
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered: $41.97
  • Castle Crashers Remastered: $15.30
  • CastleStorm: $4.50
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection: $7.50
  • Catherine: Full Body: $71.95
  • Coffee Talk: $14.62
  • Crysis Remastered: $29.25
  • DOOM 2: $3.72
  • DOOM 3: $7.47
  • DOOM 64: $3.72
  • DOOM: $39.95
  • Dark Souls Remastered: $29.95
  • Diablo 3 Eternal Collection: $4.97
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: $30.99
  • Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition: $52.50
  • Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: $53.30
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z: $14.39
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: $17.99
  • Elder Scrolls: Skyrim: $39.95
  • FIFA 21 Legacy Edition: $48.96
  • GRIS: $9.58
  • Golf Story: $11.25
  • INSIDE: $10.20
  • Iconoclasts: $14.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 4: $18.15
  • Jackbox Party Pack 5: $23.40
  • Katana Zero: $13.50
  • LA Noire: $4.97
  • LEGO The Incredibles: $26.98
  • LEGO Worlds: $24.97
  • LIMBO: $5.10
  • LUMINES REMASTERED: $11.25
  • Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: $59.95
  • Mega Man 11: $19.97
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1: $15.29
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2: $15.29
  • Metro 2033: $18.47
  • Metro Last Light Redux: $18.47
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate: $25.58
  • Mortal Kombat 11: $27.98
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: $44.96
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse: $12.15
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens: $29.40
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero: $21.87
  • Sonic Mania: $24.25
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $34.98
  • Submerged: $1.49
  • Super Bomberman R: $11.25
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2: $19.98
  • The Gardens Between: $8.24
  • The Outer Worlds: $44.97
  • The Red Strings Club: $11.25
  • The Witcher 3: $55.95
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales: $14.99
  • Two Point Hospital: $35.97
  • Unravel Two: $9.99
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4: $23.66
  • Valkyria Chronicles: $10.78
  • Wargroove: $17.37
  • What the Golf?: $20.99

Some genuinely nuts games on offer, and this is only part of the list. There’s a much bigger list over at Vooks, especially if you’re into more of the visual novels or just want to see just about everything on offer.

But I do want to call out: The Red Strings Club, which everyone should play; Golf Story, one of the best games ever made in Australia and one of the Nintendo president’s favourites; Assault Android Cactus for being crazy value at $12; WargrooveSonic Mania; the Spyro trilogythe Metro games, which run well on the Switch; and Iconoclasts, a super good platformer with a solid story and banging music for a very low price.

Also, your Witcher saves can carry over from the PC to the Switch and back. You’d think most people would have played The Witcher 3 by now, but if you haven’t, it runs really well on the Switch. Like, wizardry-level of crazy good. It genuinely shouldn’t be as playable as it is.

But there’s definitely a ton of offer. Hit up your Switch eShop and go nuts!

  • Pricing error on the Diablo 3 there.

    I mean I already own it on both PC and Switch AND Ps4… but seeing it for 4 bucks I was like HOT DAMN THATS A GOOD DEAL.

