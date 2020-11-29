See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Empire Of Fenyx

Riley MacLeod

Published 2 hours ago: November 30, 2020 at 8:24 am -
The Week In Games: Empire Of Fenyx
Screenshot: Ubisoft

It’s often a letdown when a holiday ends, but at least this week has some games to be excited about. Ubisoft’s Zelda-like Immortals Fenyx Rising comes out, along with Romero Games’ Empire of Sin and Dontnod’s Twin Mirror.

December 1

Chronos: Before The Ashes | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Empire of Sin | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Twin Mirror | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

December 2

Habroxia | Xbox

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Paw Paw Paw | Xbox

December 3

Haven | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Phogs | Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch

Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PlayStation

Wonder Blade | Xbox

Per Aspera | PC

December 4

Darq: Complete Edition | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age- Definitive Edition | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Duck Life Adventure | Xbox

Guntastic | Xbox

JCB Pioneer Mars | Xbox

John Wick Hex | Xbox

Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, PC, Switch, Playstation

Ruinverse | Xbox

Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox

Sleepin’ Deeply | Xbox

Steampunk Tower 2 |Xbox

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light | Switch

