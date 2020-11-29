The Week In Games: Empire Of Fenyx

It’s often a letdown when a holiday ends, but at least this week has some games to be excited about. Ubisoft’s Zelda-like Immortals Fenyx Rising comes out, along with Romero Games’ Empire of Sin and Dontnod’s Twin Mirror.
December 1
Chronos: Before The Ashes | Xbox, PC, PlayStation
Empire of Sin | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch
Twin Mirror | Xbox, PlayStation, PC
December 2
Habroxia | Xbox
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch
Paw Paw Paw | Xbox
December 3
Haven | Xbox, PC, PlayStation
Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch
Phogs | Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch
Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PlayStation
Wonder Blade | Xbox
Per Aspera | PC
December 4
Darq: Complete Edition | Xbox, PlayStation, PC
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age- Definitive Edition | Xbox, PC, PlayStation
Duck Life Adventure | Xbox
Guntastic | Xbox
JCB Pioneer Mars | Xbox
John Wick Hex | Xbox
Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, PC, Switch, Playstation
Ruinverse | Xbox
Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox
Sleepin’ Deeply | Xbox
Steampunk Tower 2 |Xbox
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light | Switch
