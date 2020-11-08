The Week In Games: Invasion Of The Next-Gen Consoles

The next generation of video game consoles arrives… later this week! No longer months or weeks away, the new machines are coming. Assuming you were able to even pre-order one of them.

I was lucky enough to snag a pre-order for both an Xbox Series X and a PS5. Now I wait to see if Walmart and Amazon will be able to actually deliver these things. Amazon, where I ordered the Xbox, has already changed its arrival date from Tuesday to Thursday. So… I’m not very hopeful.

Beyond the new consoles, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, November 9

Duck Life Adventure | Switch

Prodeus | PC, Mac

Tuesday, November 10

XIII | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox Series X

Liftoff: Drone Racing | PS4, Xbox One

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Fuser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Falconeer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Enlisted | Xbox Series X

Evergate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X

No Man’s Sky | Xbox Series X

Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox Series X

Bright Memory | Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Observer: System Redux | Xbox Series X, PC

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, Switch, PC

Slide Stars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Manifold Garden | Xbox Series X

Dirt 5 | Xbox Series X

NBA 2k21 | Xbox Series X

Vera Blanc: Full Moon | PS4

Maneater | Xbox Series X

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X

Speed 3: Grand Prix | Switch

Wednesday, November 11

sig.NULL | Xbox One

Vera Blanc | Xbox One

Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One

Area 86 | Switch

Thursday, November 12

Warhammer: Chaosbane | PS5

Just Dance 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch

The Pathless | PS5, PS4, PC

Observer: System Redux | PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5, PS4

Boreal Blade | PC

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | PS5

No Man’s Sky | PS5

Demon’s Soul Remake | PS5

Godfall | PS5, PC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS5

Overcooked! All you Can Eat! | PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5, PS4

Death Come True | PS4

NBA 2k21 | PS5

Bugsnax | PS5, PS4, PC

Maneater | PS5

WRC 9 | PS5

Zombie’s Cool | Switch

Santa’s Xmas Adventure| Switch

Life of Boris: Super Slav | Switch

Linkelight | Switch

Forest Guardian | Switch

BrainZ | Switch

Handball 21 | PC

Friday, November 13