See Games Differently

The Xbox Series X’s Backwards Compatibility Effort Is Pretty Interesting

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 5, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:microsoft
xbox series x
The Xbox Series X’s Backwards Compatibility Effort Is Pretty Interesting
Image: Microsoft

Here’s something I like very much: interviews with console executives about upcoming next-gen machines that get very into hard numbers, internal procedures and an explanation of just how much work went into making sure the Xbox Series X/s backwards compatibility was up to scratch.

Like this one that Inverse did with Xbox Director of Program Management Jason Ronald, where he says stuff like “We’ve been working on the Xbox Series X and Series S since 2016. Before we even had silicon, we would take performance captures of existing games and run them on a simulator of the next-generation chip. That allowed us to identify potential issues in the silicon before it was even produced.”

See, I don’t care about an executive’s aspirations for a console, or even talk about its specs. But behind-the-scenes chat about a feature like this, with real numbers and interesting little facts, is some good shit. Another example: this army of testers.

We’ve gone through test passes for about the last year, which can take 16 to 24 hours for a single game. We had an army of testers, approximately 500 of them, who went through all of them based on a priority order. If they found issues, our backwards compatibility team would fix that, with no work by developers. The onus is on us to make sure that these games continue to work.

I like this stuff because it takes something we take for granted, something we see simply as a feature, and makes it real, something that had to be designed and tested and implemented by people doing work.

The full interview is good stuff, so definitely go check it out on Inverse.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I don’t know about Series X obviously, but I’ve never really had any problems with BC on the Xbox One (vanilla) and I’ve enjoyed the crap out of some good 360 titles.

    I know people say BC is not required or is something no one will use, but with newer consoles showing that the increase in graphic fidelity is diminishing, it isn’t like going from PS2 to PS3 anymore. Many X360 games still look pretty decent and if the game is a good game, why not play it in 2020 (or beyond?). And this is to say nothing of the excellence of BC for game preservation.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.