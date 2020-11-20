These Pokémon Sweets Are Too Cute To Eat

In Tokyo and Osaka, there are Pokémon-themed eateries, serving up some truly wonderful Pocket Monster themed eats. Don’t believe me? Have a look!
The Pokémon Cafes are located next to the Pokémon Centres in both Tokyo’s Nihonbashi and Osaka’s Shinsaibashi. The cafes serve both meals and sweets, but in Ikebukuro, a dedicated take-out dessert shop called Pikachu Sweets opened in December 2019.
The Pokémon-themed deserts available in Japan are truly wonderful. Here are some that have been offered during the past few years:
I think they’re too cute to eat — but, yet, I want to eat them!
