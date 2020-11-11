See Games Differently

They Brought Back The Loot Cave, But Not The Loot

Ethan Gach

Published 11 mins ago: November 11, 2020 at 1:04 pm -
Filed to:bungie
cosmodromedestinydestiny 2easter eggloot
They Brought Back The Loot Cave, But Not The Loot
Hello darkness my old friend... (Screenshot: Bungie / Kotaku )

Destiny’s prodigal cave has returned and it comes bearing, well, not much.

Back in 2014 when Destiny 1 first launched, the loot cave was all folks could talk about. Bungie invested years and millions into making a vast shared world scifi game and all anybody wanted to do was aim their gun into a dark cavern where enemies continuously spawned and pull the trigger for hours on end. (One Bungie developer pointed out at a Game Developers Conference the following year that the loot cave wasn’t even a very efficient way to grind for loot).

Now it’s back. Bungie added large parts of the Cosmodrome to Destiny 2 as part of today’s Beyond Light expansion and the loot cave along with them, minus the loot. Instead all that’s inside are the charred remains of fallen Hive that Bungie originally placed there after it nerfed the loot cave the first time around. Disturb them and you’ll once again hear an otherworldly voice hiss, “A million deaths are not enough for Master Rahool.”

Though the original easter egg remains intact, it’s not quite what some players were hoping for. “The loot cave in Skywatch from D1 better be an epic Lost Sector,” wrote one player on the game’s subreddit. “Or a dungeon or something just a little throwback for nostalgic purposes. Maybe just have a chest that drops green engrams.”

How about an invisible chest that drops invisible engrams instead?

