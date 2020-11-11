They Brought Back The Loot Cave, But Not The Loot

Destiny’s prodigal cave has returned and it comes bearing, well, not much.

Back in 2014 when Destiny 1 first launched, the loot cave was all folks could talk about. Bungie invested years and millions into making a vast shared world scifi game and all anybody wanted to do was aim their gun into a dark cavern where enemies continuously spawned and pull the trigger for hours on end. (One Bungie developer pointed out at a Game Developers Conference the following year that the loot cave wasn’t even a very efficient way to grind for loot).

Now it’s back. Bungie added large parts of the Cosmodrome to Destiny 2 as part of today’s Beyond Light expansion and the loot cave along with them, minus the loot. Instead all that’s inside are the charred remains of fallen Hive that Bungie originally placed there after it nerfed the loot cave the first time around. Disturb them and you’ll once again hear an otherworldly voice hiss, “A million deaths are not enough for Master Rahool.”

Though the original easter egg remains intact, it’s not quite what some players were hoping for. “The loot cave in Skywatch from D1 better be an epic Lost Sector,” wrote one player on the game’s subreddit. “Or a dungeon or something just a little throwback for nostalgic purposes. Maybe just have a chest that drops green engrams.”

How about an invisible chest that drops invisible engrams instead?

Why High-Level Destiny Players Are All Shooting At The Same Cave Go to the Russian countryside in Destiny. Head left past the plane graveyard, through the building where you first encountered the moon-wizard, and out the back. Hear that gunfire? A handful of high-level players are probably standing there, shooting at a cave. Read more

Everyone’s Obsessed With Destiny’s Loot Cave What began as an easy way to earn loot and experience points in Destiny has become a full-blown phenomenon. The internet has caught Loot Cave Fever. Read more