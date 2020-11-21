This Cat Wanted An Xbox Series X

This week we turn a PS5 into an anime character, fart during a snooker match, check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk, wonder what is leaking from Rudy’s head, read a great story about Dragon Age, and break a PS5.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Dragon Age: Inquisition Saved My Life
Yesterday was Dragon Age: Inquisition’s sixth anniversary. To mark the occasion, instead of opining on Dragon Age 4 or loading up the game for another playthrough (which I’ll probably still do anyway), I sent a tweet to a couple of my friends marking our sixth(ish) friendship-iversary. I say “ish” because...Read more
The right video game and that right time can indeed change your life, as you’ll find out in this wonderful story from Ashley.
Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character
When the PlayStation 5 was first shown, fans had a good time ribbing it for the console’s looks.Read more
Trust in the heart of the SSD!
Bugsnax’s Ending Is Some Wild Shit, But It Doesn’t Really Work
If we’re talkin’ ‘bout games that have come out recently, Bugsnax is an alright, though messy attempt at doing something different. But if we’re talkin’ bout’ endings, its final act ranks among the wildest of the year — even if, much like many other elements of the game, it doesn’t...Read more
“How wild could it be?” I asked myself as I began to read this and then it got fucking wild. FUCKING WILD FOLKS.
Tweets!
https://twitter.com/a/status/1329477971883732992
I know nothing about snooker, so if you told me this was just part of the game I would nod with you and agree.
on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say "you see fucking rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020
Let’s check in on Trump’s team… Oh no, Rudy. Go home. Retire. Stop trying to do stuff.
— Perfectly Cut Screams (@AAAAAGGHHHH) November 19, 2020
Update: The cat broke the PS5. Yikes.
