This Cat Wanted An Xbox Series X

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: November 22, 2020 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:cat
This week we turn a PS5 into an anime character, fart during a snooker match, check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk, wonder what is leaking from Rudy’s head, read a great story about Dragon Age, and break a PS5.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Dragon Age: Inquisition Saved My Life

Yesterday was Dragon Age: Inquisition’s sixth anniversary. To mark the occasion, instead of opining on Dragon Age 4 or loading up the game for another playthrough (which I’ll probably still do anyway), I sent a tweet to a couple of my friends marking our sixth(ish) friendship-iversary. I say “ish” because...

The right video game and that right time can indeed change your life, as you’ll find out in this wonderful story from Ashley.

Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character

When the PlayStation 5 was first shown, fans had a good time ribbing it for the console’s looks.

Trust in the heart of the SSD!

Bugsnax’s Ending Is Some Wild Shit, But It Doesn’t Really Work

If we’re talkin’ ‘bout games that have come out recently, Bugsnax is an alright, though messy attempt at doing something different. But if we’re talkin’ bout’ endings, its final act ranks among the wildest of the year — even if, much like many other elements of the game, it doesn’t...

“How wild could it be?” I asked myself as I began to read this and then it got fucking wild. FUCKING WILD FOLKS.

Tweets!

https://twitter.com/a/status/1329477971883732992

I know nothing about snooker, so if you told me this was just part of the game I would nod with you and agree.

Let’s check in on Trump’s team… Oh no, Rudy. Go home. Retire. Stop trying to do stuff.

Update: The cat broke the PS5. Yikes.

