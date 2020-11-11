This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche

Non-congressional gaming monitor maker AOC and Porsche Design have teamed up to create exactly what one would expect from such a collaboration — an incredibly fast gaming monitor. The $US800 ($1,101) Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate, .5 millisecond response time, and a stand design inspired by a racing rollbar. I only wish it were red.
The specs on this thing are making my mouth water, especially in light of a pair of new game consoles that support 120 frames-per-second gaming. Along with all that speed, the PD27 is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, supporting darker darks and brighter brights. It supports AMD FreeSync. It’s a four-port USB hub. It can also project its own logo on the surface it’s sitting on, in case that’s a thing you want.
There’s the roll cage-inspired stand, sure to protect your monitor if it falls off your desk (it will not). It’s also got one of these.
That’s a dash panel-shaped remote control. For someone like me, who positions their monitor less than an arm’s length away, that’s some excess right there. I am down for excess.
The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 goes on sale December 5 at select Porsche Design stores, which one imagines are on every corner, or online at the Porsche Design website, where they also sell sneakers, laptops, and luggage.
