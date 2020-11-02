This Week In Games: Hot DiRT Pursuit

The next-gen wave is finally arriving — but there’s a Hot Pursuit right on its tail.

Did you know that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming out this week? No, neither did I, because there’s been almost no noise about that. To be fair, Hot Pursuit wasn’t loved as much as NFS: Carbon or the Underground series. But it’ll be a good window into EA’s approach to these remasters, particularly for Switch fans (although that port doesn’t drop until next week).

On the next-gen front, we have DiRT 5. I’ve always loved the DiRT series, although in recent years my favourite bits about DiRT have all found themselves in DiRT Rally. Still, DiRT 5′s mapmaking features should be fun to see in the hands of the community. And it’ll be a good usecase for next-gen games hitting 120fps, too.

On the indie front, there’s a ton of great little titles across all platforms. Umurangi Generation is getting some DLC this week, and Descenders is hitting the Switch. Kingdoms Reborn is another city-builder for those who love people management.

Here’s the lineup:

DiRT 5 | PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5

Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Xbox

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | Xbox

YesterMorrow | Xbox, Switch

Dead Dungeon | Xbox

Tropico 6 | Switch

Superliminal | PC (Steam)

Realpolitiks II | PC

Mobius Front ’83 | PC

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish | PC

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox

Memoranda | Xbox, Switch

Crystal Ortha | Xbox

Chroma | PC

Kingdoms Reborn | PC

Golazo! Soccer League | PC

Hassle 1977 | PC

SpellForce 3: Fallen God | PC

Seaside Cafe Story | PC

Notebook Artillery | PC

Umurangi Generation Macro | PC

Jurassic World Evolution | Switch

Bakugan Champions Vestroia | Switch

Tauronos | Switch

Seven Knights: Time Wanderer | Switch

Roah | Switch

Descenders | Switch

My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure | Switch

Trail Boss BMX | Switch

Cafe Enchante | Switch

Iris and the Giant | Switch

Onto the trailers. Let’s start with Bakugan Champions.

Plenty to work with this week. See anything that catches your eye?