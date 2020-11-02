See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Hot DiRT Pursuit

Published 22 mins ago: November 2, 2020 at 12:17 pm -
Image: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

The next-gen wave is finally arriving — but there’s a Hot Pursuit right on its tail.

Did you know that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming out this week? No, neither did I, because there’s been almost no noise about that. To be fair, Hot Pursuit wasn’t loved as much as NFS: Carbon or the Underground series. But it’ll be a good window into EA’s approach to these remasters, particularly for Switch fans (although that port doesn’t drop until next week).

On the next-gen front, we have DiRT 5. I’ve always loved the DiRT series, although in recent years my favourite bits about DiRT have all found themselves in DiRT Rally. Still, DiRT 5′s mapmaking features should be fun to see in the hands of the community. And it’ll be a good usecase for next-gen games hitting 120fps, too.

On the indie front, there’s a ton of great little titles across all platforms. Umurangi Generation is getting some DLC this week, and Descenders is hitting the Switch. Kingdoms Reborn is another city-builder for those who love people management.

Here’s the lineup:

  • DiRT 5 | PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5
  • Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Xbox
  • Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | Xbox
  • YesterMorrow | Xbox, Switch
  • Dead Dungeon | Xbox
  • Tropico 6 | Switch
  • Superliminal | PC (Steam)
  • Realpolitiks II | PC
  • Mobius Front ’83 | PC
  • The Last Show of Mr. Chardish | PC
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Memoranda | Xbox, Switch
  • Crystal Ortha | Xbox
  • Chroma | PC
  • Kingdoms Reborn | PC
  • Golazo! Soccer League | PC
  • Hassle 1977 | PC
  • SpellForce 3: Fallen God | PC
  • Seaside Cafe Story | PC
  • Notebook Artillery | PC
  • Umurangi Generation Macro | PC
  • Jurassic World Evolution | Switch
  • Bakugan Champions Vestroia | Switch
  • Tauronos | Switch
  • Seven Knights: Time Wanderer | Switch
  • Roah | Switch
  • Descenders | Switch
  • My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure | Switch
  • Trail Boss BMX | Switch
  • Cafe Enchante | Switch
  • Iris and the Giant | Switch

Onto the trailers. Let’s start with Bakugan Champions.

Plenty to work with this week. See anything that catches your eye?

