This Week In Games: Mortal Hyrule Warriors

Even if you didn’t grab a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S last week, don’t worry — there’s still plenty to keep everyone occupied, including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

I’m deeply keen to see how a musou game like the Warriors series incorporates Breath of the Wild elements. Also, it’ll be interesting to see just how much Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity can make the Switch croak. Musou games have a ton of bodies on screen at any one time, and that portable little Switch CPU can only do so much.

But that’s not all. Remember the Bloodrayne games? Well, they’re getting a re-release this week on Steam.

The excellent Star Renegades, which hit PC and consoles (including Xbox Game Pass) a short while ago is also making its Switch debut. And there’s Sniper Elite and Serious Sam Collection to enjoy on multiple platforms too.

It's an intriguing mix. Here's the roster for the next seven days.

As a small note going forward: games listed as PS5 or Xbox Series X/S will be ones that have specifically marked or announced improvements for the next-gen consoles. Otherwise, it'll just be PS4/Xbox.

Mars Horizon | PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch

Bloodrayne 1 & 2 | PC (Steam)

Five Dates | PC, Switch

Bee Simulator | PC (Steam)

Shenmue III | PC (Steam)

Dieselpunk Wars | PC

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | PS5, Xbox Series X

Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, PC, Switch

Serious Sam Collection | PS4, Xbox, Switch

Our Life: Beginnings & Always | PC

Cake Bash | Switch

Star Renegades | Switch

Sniper Elite 4 | Switch

Wartile Complete Edition | Switch

Micetopia | Switch

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | Switch

Tracks: Toybox Edition | Switch

Onto the trailers. Let's musou our way across Hyrule, then.

So definitely a bit of a quieter week than the next-gen flood seven days prior. And November still has plenty of heavy hitters too: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Football Manager 2021, Just Dance and Katamari Damacy Reroll are all dropping next week. And that's before the insanely packed first half of December with more next-gen re-releases and games like Cyberpunk, Twin Mirror and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

So maybe some calm before the storm is a good thing. Still, see anything you like this week?