This Week In Games: The PS5, Xbox Series X Era Begins

It’s time to get down to next-gen business. This week marks the arrival of the first crop of PS5 and Xbox Series X games, but there’s also a ton of cracking indie titles elsewhere.
Some of those quirkier releases include the hilarious Chicken Police, which we completely missed last week. I’m including it here because, seriously, you’re a rooster who plays as a detective. Do I need say any more?
There’s the open-world dogfighting Falconeer, which is an Xbox Series X launch title. The XIII remake is out this week, a game that was awesome for its time (but might get a little overlooked this week). Yakuza: Like a Dragon hits the PC and Xbox platforms, and the makers of Rock Band are back with another music title, FUSER.
It’s a busy week. Here’s This Week In Games:
- Area 86 | Switch
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Bright Memory | Xbox Series X/S
- BugSnax | PC, PS4, PS5
- Bus Driver Simulator | Switch
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Demon’s Souls | PS5
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
- Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition | PC
- FUSER | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Gears Tactics | Xbox Series X/S
- Godfall | PC, PS5
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch
- Handball 21 | PC
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory | PS5
- Linelight | Switch
- NBA 2K21 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch
- Observer: System Redux | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch
- Prodeus | PC
- Raiders! Forsaken Earth | PC
- RUNE II: Decapitation Edition | PC
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PC, PS4, PS5
- Speed 3: Grand Prix | Switch
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4, PS5
- Suguru Nature | Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox Series X/S
- The Falconeer | PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S
- The Pathless | PS4, PS5, PC, iOS
- The Sims 4: Snowy Escape Expansion Pack | PC
- Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
- XIII | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Bloody hell, what a list. Let’s kickstart things with Miles Morales, which I had an absolute blast with.
Bloody hell. No absence of games to get your teeth stuck into this week. Out of everything on the list, what takes your fancy the most — and for those getting the next-gen consoles this week, what do you think will be the first game you fire up?
