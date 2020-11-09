This Week In Games: The PS5, Xbox Series X Era Begins

It’s time to get down to next-gen business. This week marks the arrival of the first crop of PS5 and Xbox Series X games, but there’s also a ton of cracking indie titles elsewhere.

Some of those quirkier releases include the hilarious Chicken Police, which we completely missed last week. I’m including it here because, seriously, you’re a rooster who plays as a detective. Do I need say any more?

There’s the open-world dogfighting Falconeer, which is an Xbox Series X launch title. The XIII remake is out this week, a game that was awesome for its time (but might get a little overlooked this week). Yakuza: Like a Dragon hits the PC and Xbox platforms, and the makers of Rock Band are back with another music title, FUSER.

It’s a busy week. Here’s This Week In Games:

Area 86 | Switch

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Bright Memory | Xbox Series X/S

BugSnax | PC, PS4, PS5

Bus Driver Simulator | Switch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Demon’s Souls | PS5

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition | PC

FUSER | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Gears Tactics | Xbox Series X/S

Godfall | PC, PS5

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch

Handball 21 | PC

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory | PS5

Linelight | Switch

NBA 2K21 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch

Observer: System Redux | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Prodeus | PC

Raiders! Forsaken Earth | PC

RUNE II: Decapitation Edition | PC

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PC, PS4, PS5

Speed 3: Grand Prix | Switch

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4, PS5

Suguru Nature | Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox Series X/S

The Falconeer | PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

The Pathless | PS4, PS5, PC, iOS

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape Expansion Pack | PC

Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox Series X/S, PS5

XIII | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Bloody hell, what a list. Let’s kickstart things with Miles Morales, which I had an absolute blast with.

Bloody hell. No absence of games to get your teeth stuck into this week. Out of everything on the list, what takes your fancy the most — and for those getting the next-gen consoles this week, what do you think will be the first game you fire up?