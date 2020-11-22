This Week In Games: It’s Shadowlands Time

We’re not too far off from a couple of big December weeks. Cyberpunk is just around the corner, but until then, this week is going to be dominated by World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

Beyond Shadowlands, there’s a ton of indies and a few re-releases. Watch Dogs: Legion‘s PS5 version officially hits retail in Australia this week, but you can play the PS5 version with the PS4 disc so … maybe just buy that instead.

Football Manager 2021 hits all platforms this week, and there’s the re-release of Overcooked for next-gen consoles too. If you’re after an arcade cabinet, Arcade1UP’s offerings are finally in the country, and there’s a real neat Counter-Strike crossed with XCOM tactics game called RAM Pressure that looks cool. Picross S5 also comes to the Aussie eShop this week, so don’t miss that.

Beyond that, it’s a bit of a quiet one. Here’s the leaderboard:

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC, Mac

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | Switch

2Urvive | Switch

Tracks: Toybox Edition | Switch

The Alto Collection | Switch

My Aunt is a Witch | Switch, Xbox

RAM Pressure | PC

XIII Limited Edition | PS4 (Physical)

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS5 (Physical)

Out of Space: Couch Edition | Xbox, Switch

Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt | Xbox, Switch

Towaga: Among Shadows | Xbox

Sky Haven | PC

Football Manager 2021 | PC

HIVESWAP: Act 2 | PC

Nordlicht | Switch

Picklock | Switch

Picross S5 | Switch

In Celebration of Violence | Switch

More Dark | Switch

Ponpu | Switch

Electro Ride | Switch

Onto the trailers! We’ll start by reminding everyone how nice the Alto games are.

Some cool indies in the mix there. RAM Pressure looks like one of those games that a ton of people would enjoy (but will probably miss because of timing/not enough hours in the day). Picross S5 … it’s a Picross game. They’re excellent and you either already know that, or you get nauseous thinking about spending time with those kinds of puzzlers.

Football Manager 2021 will quietly make OZ Lotto-sized trucks of money without anyone really noticing, again, and Shadowlands should be pretty interesting. I’ve heard good things already, although I have no idea how you’d deal with the game if you haven’t played in, say, a few years. The new character absolutely slaps, though.

So that’s This Week In Games. Decent little list. See anything you like, spending time with Shadowlands, or are you still working through the last few weeks’ of big releases — or taking a break until Cyberpunk drops?