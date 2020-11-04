Turn-based roguelite RPG Star Renegade is coming to Switch and Xbox One on November 19 and PS4 on No

Turn-based roguelite RPG Star Renegade is coming to Switch and Xbox One on November 19 and PS4 on November 25. It’s a beautiful game with a great combat system and thanks to a recent patch it now has an easy mode. It’ll also be on Game Pass.
Turn-based roguelite RPG Star Renegade is coming to Switch and Xbox One on November 19 and PS4 on November 25. It’s a beautiful game with a great combat system and thanks to a recent patch it now has an easy mode. It’ll also be on Game Pass.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in