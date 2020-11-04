Turn-based roguelite RPG Star Renegade is coming to Switch and Xbox One on November 19 and PS4 on No

See Games Differently

Ethan Gach

Published 53 mins ago: November 5, 2020 at 2:10 am -
Filed to:game pass
portstar renegadesswitchxbox one
Screenshot: Raw Fury

Turn-based roguelite RPG Star Renegade is coming to Switch and Xbox One on November 19 and PS4 on November 25. It’s a beautiful game with a great combat system and thanks to a recent patch it now has an easy mode. It’ll also be on Game Pass.

