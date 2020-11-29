See Games Differently

Two Of The Worst Zelda Games Have Been Recreated On The PC

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 30, 2020 at 10:15 am -
Filed to:the legend of zelda
zeldazelda the wand of gamelon
Two Of The Worst Zelda Games Have Been Recreated On The PC
Screenshot: Faces of Evil & Wand of Gamelon Remastered

Faces of Evil and Wand of Gamelon were the first two of three Zelda games Nintendo published on the ill-fated Philips CD-i system in the early 90s. They are very bad — so bad Nintendo doesn’t recognise them as series canon — but they’ve still got a certain charm to them, and so this fan effort to rebuild them from the ground up on PC is pretty neat.

Zelda: The Wand Of Gamelon: The Kotaku Review

In 1993, Nintendo made the inexplicable decision to licence The Legend of Zelda to Phillips Media, creators of the CD-i. Among the resulting games is Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon. It’s known as one of the worst games ever made. Replaying it 24 years later reveals a game with interesting...

Read more

Rather than remaster them, Dopply has fired up GameMaker and completely remade them, in the process saying he has “definitely [improved] them, in my humble opinion” (with stuff like new controls and a smoother framerate) over the course of four years of part-time development.

The games are of course famous for their cutscenes, which are still there, along with the fact that The Wand Of Gamelon has you playing as Zelda, but these remakes have also done a really good job of making the game’s “early 90s Sierra-point-and-click arse” background art pop.

You can download the games (and read up a little on their creation) here.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.