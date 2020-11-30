Untitled Goose Game’s Map Is Just Beautiful

I’m not talking about the actual game world — though it also is lovely! — but in this case, a special hand-drawn map that was commissioned, included in the game’s physical edition and now available for sale on its own as a big fancy print.

Done by Goldie Bartlett — currently working on Wayward Strand — the image was designed to hark back to classic pictorial maps, with an emphasis on looking good more than being any kind of practical in-game tool (it’s not quite 1:1, for example, but then who needs a map in this game?).

That emphasis means that the perspective of the world has been twisted in places, so that we can see stuff that would otherwise be obscured if this was just a giant screenshot. Like the paths, for example, which are all visible at once on this map, as Bartlett says “so that someone could potentially enjoy tracing the Path of Goosely Chaos with their fingertip…”

To help put everything together, developers House House procided Bartlett with a special custom build of the game that showed the whole town spread out at once, like it was originally the cutest little village-building sim imaginable:

Back to the map illustration itself now, and just look at these inks. Glorious. And yes, a colouring book would be very welcome.

I was excited & nervous to colour it in. I admit I also got pretty excited by the idea of making a colouring-in book at this point too. (If you’re an artist reading this thread feel free to colour the closeup photos in yourself, just tag me! I would LOVE to see your version!) pic.twitter.com/WNelt9uzsf — Goldie (@GhostTownGoldie) November 27, 2020

The map was then painted by hand, and here’s the finished product:

Here are some closer shots:

Image: House House / Marigold Bartlett

Like I said, this was originally offered as an in-game thing, but it’s also now available as a huge, very fancy art print if that’s more your style.