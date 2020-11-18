See Games Differently

Wait, Demon's Souls On PS5 Could Have Had An "Easy" Mode?

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: November 19, 2020 at 9:00 am
The sOUlS gAMeS aRe tOo HArD argument is an endless one, but that timelessness is built on the premise that nobody seriously expects these games to ever not be hard. So it’s wild hearing that for the Demon’s Souls remake on the PS5, the developers actually considered implementing an “easy mode”.

Just so we’re clear, this remake wasn’t handled by original developers From Software. The port was instead handed off to Bluepoint, who in addition to making a few visual changes also toyed, briefly, with changing some other stuff before — perhaps wisely — deciding, nah, that’s probably not within our remit here.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Bluepoint’s creative director Gavin Moore says “This project remakes the work of another development team. While we’ve made some changes, our core driving mantra has always been to preserve the spirit and intent of the original creators.”

“While we considered and discussed an easy mode, we ultimately decided it wasn’t our place — merely being custodians for this amazing game — to add something that would fundamentally alter its balance.”

There’s a little bit to unpack here. His first point is a good one, and probably the most important one made. Demon’s Souls is a uniquely From Software experience, and messing too much with it would have been a massive mistake.

But then, his reasoning for not adding an easy mode doesn’t check out either. How would adding an easier mode “fundamentally alter its balance” if you left the original difficulty in there as an option? You would have altered jack shit!

Ah, but here I go, wading into that timeless argument again. I’ll stop myself here, then, and just say you should go read the rest of the interview over at the Washington Post.

  • Obviously choice is better than no choice in most situations, but Demon’s Souls is one of those games that is singular in its vision.
    I am usually someone that plays most action games on normal or easy mode. I like to breeze through a story and enjoy it along the way.
    Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne are my only exceptions to that.
    There is something to be said for banging your head against a brickwall, the esoteric story, the feeling of being lost and overwhelmed, and the eventual success that comes with overcoming these obstacles.
    Take that away with an easy mode and it becomes a middling action rpg game.

  • I don’t really get why this is surprising honestly… Especially when it’d probably be absurdly easy for them to add, as simple as an increased damage dealt and a reduced damage taken modifier. That’s really all difficulty options are at their core in most cases.

