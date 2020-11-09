Watch The Xbox Series X ‘Greenstown’ Launch Here

New Zealand is the only place that anyone would feel comfortable holding a public convention right now. So naturally, Xbox is taking the Xbox Series X and converting Queenstown into ‘Greenstown’.

International timezones mean New Zealand will be the first to officially get access to the Xbox Series X — although some users have started getting their consoles early due to shipping. So to coincide with that, Microsoft is holding a launch event from 9:00pm AEDT across their Xbox Australian Twitch, YouTube, and other social channels.

The show will run for one hour, and will have gameplay from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, as well as appearances from local creators and streamers from Australia & New Zealand. Xbox executive leads will also make an appearance over the course of the stream.

You can watch it via the Xbox ANZ Twitch channel embed below. There’s no word on whether more games beyond Destiny 2 and Valhalla will make an appearance, but given that the show runs for an hour — and that Xbox has done a lot of work with their [email protected] program in our region — I’d expect a couple of surprises.

If you’re keen on tuning in from other areas, it’ll start from 6:00pm AWST / 8:30pm ACDT / 8:00pm AEST. Easy viewing over dinner if you don’t have any other plans.