Welcome To The Goose Parade

This week we talk about Bloodborne, visit the “Rose Garden”, look at some ugly teeth in Demon Souls, check out what’s new in Animal Crossing and watch a goose parade!
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Demon’s Souls On PS5 Has Some Truly Fucked Up Teeth Options
With both the PlayStation 5 and its marquee launch game Demon’s Souls launching today, you’re going to see a lot about the latter’s character creator. And for good reason! The robust customisation options give you the ability to make some very cool avatars for exploring Boletaria. The teeth, though. My...Read more
I’ll hold back any Watch Dogs Legion jokes…
Twitch Apologises, But DMCA Fiasco Continues With Punishments For In-Game Sounds, Deleted Clips
Twitch’s past three weeks have been bleak, to say the least. Late last month, the company abruptly purged thousands of streamers’ videos and advised them to delete all remaining clips in advance of a massive music industry DMCA crackdown — one it had known about for months, but failed to...Read more
Without a big sea change in how music and sound effect laws are handled, I see the future of streaming and online video only getting worse, especially as people find more success online.
This Is A Blog About Bloodborne
After the events of this weekend, I’m reminded of when I finally beat Father Gascoigne in Bloodborne. I remember being dead silent after delivering the final blow, worried that somehow he would rise again, fully healed and stronger, to resume the fight. I held my breath until “Prey Slaughtered” finally...Read more
A good blog about Bloodborne.
Tweets!
https://t.co/Y7vl74q4I7 pic.twitter.com/yCwZXO3MPo
— Matthew Crosby (@matthewcrosby) November 13, 2020
I’m at the Rose Garden. I’m at the Bobby’s Superstore. I’m at the combination Rose Garden and Bobby’s Superstore!
Back from the dead to post: squishy cats pic.twitter.com/yVgIE3uxwV
— kitty ???????? (@kittishdraws) November 13, 2020
The future is a mess, but it has its moments.
Idk how I had never seen a goose parade before but omfg this is adorable pic.twitter.com/9UmHJLwl7G
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 11, 2020
Feels like the goose parade starts earlier and earlier each year! But I’m not complaining!!
News
- Police Evacuate Ubisoft Montreal HQ Amid Hostage Rumours, Say No Actual Threat Identified
- Horizon Forbidden West Won’t Be Out Until The Second Half Of 2021
- Remastered Nioh Collection Coming To PS5 In February
- Over 100 Backward Compatible PS4 Games Might Have Some Issues On PS5
- You Can’t Duplicate Items In PS5 Demon’s Souls
- This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche
- Plague Inc. Now Has A New Mode In Which You Try To Stop A Pandemic
- Three All Elite Wrestling Games In Development
- Official Spider-Man x PlayStation Sneakers Are Blergh
- Some Amazon Customers Might Not Get Their Xbox Series X Until Christmas
- PS5 Designer Originally Wanted It To Be Even Bigger
- Spider-Man PS4 Saves Will Transfer To Spider-Man Remastered On PS5 With Post-Release Update
- Yakuza Creator Doesn’t Want Kiryu ‘Beating Up Women’ In Fighting Games
Log in to comment on this story!Log in