Well, There’s Your Problem…

This week we deal with Ball Guy again, see who voted, check out some trailers for next-gen games, read a fantastic Spider-Man review, find out what games are getting delayed, and try to remove a cat from our computer.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

A great review that you should read even if you don’t play on playing or buying Miles Morales anytime soon.

EVIL BE GONE!

Xbox Series X Has Too Many Horrifying Holes As reviews for the Xbox Series X arrive, I’m here to talk about one aspect of the console that could impact your desire to buy one, as it has mine. I am a trypophobe, and I cannot own an Xbox Series X because of all its damn holes. Read more

Sometimes I will Google Trypophobia just to see if I’m still freaked out by the images and… yup. Still not a fan.

Tweets!

when he asks me if I’m a gamer pic.twitter.com/ips6EYQRkn — kat (@pickpocketparty) November 3, 2020

The next generation is here and it’s not what I expected…

I tried to get a new AMD Cute Cat 870 but they sold out instantly. Fucking bots.

That cat’s vote better get counted!

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week