Well, There’s Your Problem…

Published 3 hours ago: November 8, 2020 at 2:30 am
This week we deal with Ball Guy again, see who voted, check out some trailers for next-gen games, read a fantastic Spider-Man review, find out what games are getting delayed, and try to remove a cat from our computer.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: The Kotaku Review

The title screen of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hit me like a subway train.

A great review that you should read even if you don’t play on playing or buying Miles Morales anytime soon.

Ball Guy Haunts Pokémon Trading Card Game

Remember the Ball Guy from Pokémon Sword and Shield? He’s back! In card form.

EVIL BE GONE!

Xbox Series X Has Too Many Horrifying Holes

As reviews for the Xbox Series X arrive, I’m here to talk about one aspect of the console that could impact your desire to buy one, as it has mine. I am a trypophobe, and I cannot own an Xbox Series X because of all its damn holes.

Sometimes I will Google Trypophobia just to see if I’m still freaked out by the images and… yup. Still not a fan.

Tweets!

The next generation is here and it’s not what I expected…

I tried to get a new AMD Cute Cat 870 but they sold out instantly. Fucking bots.

That cat’s vote better get counted!

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week

