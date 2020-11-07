Well, There’s Your Problem…

This week we deal with Ball Guy again, see who voted, check out some trailers for next-gen games, read a fantastic Spider-Man review, find out what games are getting delayed, and try to remove a cat from our computer.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: The Kotaku Review
The title screen of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hit me like a subway train.Read more
A great review that you should read even if you don’t play on playing or buying Miles Morales anytime soon.
Ball Guy Haunts Pokémon Trading Card Game
Remember the Ball Guy from Pokémon Sword and Shield? He’s back! In card form.Read more
EVIL BE GONE!
Xbox Series X Has Too Many Horrifying Holes
As reviews for the Xbox Series X arrive, I’m here to talk about one aspect of the console that could impact your desire to buy one, as it has mine. I am a trypophobe, and I cannot own an Xbox Series X because of all its damn holes.Read more
Sometimes I will Google Trypophobia just to see if I’m still freaked out by the images and… yup. Still not a fan.
Tweets!
when he asks me if I’m a gamer pic.twitter.com/ips6EYQRkn
— kat (@pickpocketparty) November 3, 2020
The next generation is here and it’s not what I expected…
How computers work pic.twitter.com/0crOAPS5u1
— Mark O'Neill (@marxculture) November 4, 2020
I tried to get a new AMD Cute Cat 870 but they sold out instantly. Fucking bots.
Damn even this cat is voting. #2020Elections pic.twitter.com/kLGqOWFNiE
— LAP (@artsetsufree) November 3, 2020
That cat’s vote better get counted!
News
- New Prestige And Ranking System Coming To Call of Duty
- Ubisoft To Remove Controversial Guest From Watch Dogs: Legion’s Podcasts
- Xbox Series X Exclusive The Medium Delayed To 2021
- Control’s Messy Next-Gen Upgrade Delayed To Next Year
- Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed To 2022
- Capcom Hit By Cyber Attack, Group Claims To Have Stolen 1TB Of Employee & Customer Data
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is 40GB Bigger On Next-Gen Consoles
- GameStop Challenges Employees To TikTok Dance Contest To Earn Extra Hours During Black Friday
- The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs
- Apex Legends Gets A New Map (And A New Season) Tomorrow
- Old School Runescape Just Broke Its Concurrent Player Record
- Turn-Based League Of Legends RPG Coming Early 2021
