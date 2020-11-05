See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: November 6, 2020 at 9:13 am -
Filed to:au
what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Steam

With the first crop of next-gen consoles out of the way — for now — I’ve had a massive penchant to go back and explore the past.

Doing trips down memory lane was kind of a necessity for the new Xbox consoles. It’s partially because launch weeks are typically quiet (in terms of new games) but also because Microsoft’s heavy investment in backward compatibility features makes replaying older games a genuine point of difference.

And after dropping several billion, it’s hard not to want to check out Fallout again. Fallout 4 is one title that’s definitely worth comparing across both consoles, since my partner owns it and it’s a part of the PlayStation Plus collection. But there’s also Fallout: New Vegas and its litany of backward compatibility upgrades on the Xbox Series X. (Also, just seeing Fallout makes me want to bust out the board game with my partner — that is still one of the most fun board game experiences I’ve had in a long time.)

It holds up! And I’ve spoken before about needing to clear Fallout from my backlog, so I might spend a bit more time with that over the weekend. I’ve also got a few [REDACTED] things to work through; I’m gonna need an awful lot of coffee before this weekend is over.

But, it should be fun. There’s nothing quite like a console launch cycle. I wouldn’t mind spending more time with Ghostrunner either — that game has officially launched, and it low-key looks like one of the best games of the year. I loved the shit out of the demo, and I’ve seen nothing but high praise since. Don’t sleep on that one.

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I recently finally got around to playing The Last Spell demo on Steam, and am now regretting that I did this before a full launch was available. That’s a damn fun game and I can’t wait to go back to it.

    Probably going to continue hopping between Genshin Impact, WoW, Legion, and dabbling in three of my Humble monthly picks: Shadows Awakening, Iron Danger, Fae Tactics.

    Also reinstalled VtM Bloodlines, so that’s sitting there waiting in case I need to scratch the itch. An itch I gained thanks to playing the WoD visual novels (Coteries of New York, Heart of the Forest) over the last couple weeks and really digging returning to that franchise’s world.

    If the need for novelty gets too much, I might also try watching a lets play of recently-released Stirring Abyss. The store page gave me some reservations, but Lovecraftian XCOM-likes aren’t common enough to just pass without more investigation.

    Reply

  • Was going to play Watch Dogs Legion… but my save file was corrupted in a game breaking and unrecoverable mess….
    (PC users backup you Ubisoft Launxher save game folder…why wasn’t the save files in the Users folder ffs). Not sure if I will start a new game or wait.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.