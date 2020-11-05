What Are You Playing This Weekend?

With the first crop of next-gen consoles out of the way — for now — I’ve had a massive penchant to go back and explore the past.

Doing trips down memory lane was kind of a necessity for the new Xbox consoles. It’s partially because launch weeks are typically quiet (in terms of new games) but also because Microsoft’s heavy investment in backward compatibility features makes replaying older games a genuine point of difference.

And after dropping several billion, it’s hard not to want to check out Fallout again. Fallout 4 is one title that’s definitely worth comparing across both consoles, since my partner owns it and it’s a part of the PlayStation Plus collection. But there’s also Fallout: New Vegas and its litany of backward compatibility upgrades on the Xbox Series X. (Also, just seeing Fallout makes me want to bust out the board game with my partner — that is still one of the most fun board game experiences I’ve had in a long time.)

It holds up! And I’ve spoken before about needing to clear Fallout from my backlog, so I might spend a bit more time with that over the weekend. I’ve also got a few [REDACTED] things to work through; I’m gonna need an awful lot of coffee before this weekend is over.

But, it should be fun. There’s nothing quite like a console launch cycle. I wouldn’t mind spending more time with Ghostrunner either — that game has officially launched, and it low-key looks like one of the best games of the year. I loved the shit out of the demo, and I’ve seen nothing but high praise since. Don’t sleep on that one.

What are you playing this weekend?