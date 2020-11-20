See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey

Published 3 hours ago: November 21, 2020 at 2:30 am -
The difference between brown and white rice? (Screenshot: Xseed Games)

Weekends are for realising you were so caught up in the next-gen hype you didn’t do “What Are You Playing This Weekend?” for a couple of weeks. Also, it’s about using a video game to learn about rice.

If it weren’t obvious from the screenshot, I’ll be spending this weekend trying to get further in Xseed’s Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, a game that’s part platforming hack-and-slash, part rice growing simulation. When not exploring the countryside, killing demons and collecting resources, the game’s titular harvest goddess cultivates an actual harvest. We’re talking growing, weeding, collecting human waste to make compost, drying, hulling, and possibly but not really seducing grains of rice. The whole process has me horribly anxious, but also charmed? We’ll see how this weekend’s rice harvest goes.

What of you people? Are you playing new games on new consoles, old games on new consoles, new games on old consoles, or old games on old consoles?

