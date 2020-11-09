The Shock Blue Xbox Series X Controller Is Available In Australia Again

If you liked the fancy new Shock Blue colour for the default Xbox Series X/S controllers — or you just wanted a flash new colour for your PC — then good news: more stock’s available in Australia.

Amazon has started sending out email notifications late Monday evening informing users — those who signed up to its wish list, anyway — that supply of the new Xbox Series X/S controllers, particularly the best looking one, are available locally again.

They’re going for $89 a piece, including the Shock Blue which usually retails for $94. It’s not the biggest saving, but that’s less of an issue than the fact that actually getting any has been fairly difficult. Stock of all things next-gen has been ridiculously limited, so it’s nice to be able to get a preorder in now and have it ship tomorrow.

If you’re after the White Xbox Series S/X controller, there’s a link for that here. The standard all black pad is available too, but honestly? You’re getting that with the console anyway. Treat yourself and get the shinier blue. (And as a note, if you still have the OG Xbox One controllers, all the new revisions have Bluetooth and wireless support, making life much easier if you want to use the controllers on PC or with your Android/iOS phones.)

And in case you were wondering whether the controllers were meaningfully better than their previous iterations: they are. Leah found the improved vibration and feedback made a noticeable difference in games like Forza and DiRT 5, and the battery life was improved too. I’ve had one at home for a while too, and honestly? I prefer the weight and balance of these to the Xbox Elite controllers (either generation). Big call, but the stock controllers are pretty damn good these days.