Here’s All The Xbox Series X Optimised Launch Games

The Xbox Series X and S are launching on November 1 with a bunch of new and optimised games available on the day of release. While we’ve previously covered what launch titles will be available, the optimised titles are equally important. These are cross-gen games given next gen upgrades to enhance loading times, graphics and overall performance.

If you’re purchasing physical copies, you may notice a funky little sticker on the box with the ‘Optimised for Xbox Series X’ logo. Otherwise, you’ll be reliant on game blurbs in the Microsoft Store or the information you can find online to figure out if your chosen game will look shiny and load lightning fast.

While the new Xbox consoles don’t have hearty launch lineups (largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and other development factors), there’ll still be plenty of enticing games to play when the console finally launches.

Here’s every Xbox Series X game that’ll be optimised with the console’s launch on November 10:

You can view the full list and more information via the Xbox news blog.

Games getting Xbox Series X optimisation post-launch

Even if a game isn’t optimised for the Xbox Series X at launch, updates could still arrive bump later in the year or in 2021. Currently, these games will get ‘optimised’ enhancements post-launch:

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more news about these titles and upcoming Xbox Series X enhancements for older Xbox One titles. Like last generation, expect many of the most popular games from Xbox One to make the leap to next gen eventually.

