Where To Buy An Xbox Series X And Series S In Australia

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched this week to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder the console in Australia. For everyone else, the console is unfortunately in a strange state of limbo with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages.

Some unlikely punters have even had their preorders cancelled in the last week so when we say stock is tight, it’s tight. The consoles are currently sold out at most physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. You may be in luck with the Series S, but even this comes with a caveat.

Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring for Xbox Series X and Series S stock, and when you can expect new consoles to arrive.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Xbox Series X and $33 a month to own an Xbox Series S.

Telstra is officially sold out of first wave Series X stock, but the Series S is in stock and available at Telstra stores or online. As a reminder: you will need to be a Telstra customer to take advantage of this deal.

READ MORE Telstra’s Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Plans Are Still Good Value

The next wave of Xbox Series X is set to ship out for Xbox All Access subscribers in December 2020.

EB Games

While EB Games has a landing page for the Xbox Series X and Series S indicating you can preorder the console for a 2020 post-launch stock drop, the actual preorder page isn’t available as of writing.

With stores now fully sold out of stock, we can safely assume EB Games won’t have stock of the Xbox Series X or Series S for 2020 (or it’ll be very limited).

Stay tuned for an update on stock levels.

JB Hi-Fi

While the JB Hi-Fi Series X landing page has now turned into a hub for games and accessories, the Series S page is offering second wave preorders with an expected delivery of December 7.

Given there’s no information online about the Xbox Series X, we can expect it won’t be back in stores by 2020.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman lists both consoles as “coming back soon” with no further update on expected ETA.

Target

The Xbox Series X and Series S is completely sold out at Target. While the company’s website indicates stock will return at a later date, there’s no current ETA.

Some customers who preordered at Target apparently received cancellations on launch day, so don’t expect to grab a console from them any time soon.

Big W

Both the Series X and Series S appear on the Big W website, but preorders have officially been stopped with no new ETA for stock arrival. If you have an existing preorder, November 24 appears to be the date for wave 1.5 Series S delivery.

Given some customers reported Big W also cancelled launch day orders, don’t expect additional stock here either.

Amazon Australia

Both landing pages for the Series X and Series S have disappeared, indicating a complete lack of stock in the near-future. There’s no current ETA for arrival, but Amazon’s US store has indicated their consoles won’t actually arrive until Christmas this year.

Expect a similar or later arrival for new stock in Australia.

You can buy a spare controller from Amazon if you like, but if you’re after the console you’re out of luck right now.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen is currently sold out of the Series X with no update on future stock. Luckily, the Series S is available online with a November 2020 preorder date.

Kogan

Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.

For now, finding stock of the Xbox Series X appears just out of reach, with the Series S following close behind. Telstra customers who want to sign up to Xbox All Access are in luck, but for everyone else: kick up your feet, settle in with your Xbox One X and be patient for now.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to local Aussie retailers to get firmer ETAs on future Xbox Series X and Series S stock drops. As we hear back, we’ll update this post.