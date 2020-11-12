YouTube Is Down, So No, It’s Not Just You

YouTube is suffering one hell of an outage right now, with not just its video playback but accompanying services like YouTube music also down for the count.

I first noticed it about an hour ago while…looking up old Homeworld videos, then quickly noticed that my YouTube Music playback (I keep music playing in the background all day while doing this) had also stopped.

The pages and apps themselves are loading, and YouTube itself will even show animated previews of a video, but the content itself simply won’t load.

My colleagues from around the world started saying the same thing, and then:

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

So relax, that stupid GTA video or recap of your favourite Netflix show you were planning on watching can wait an hour or two.