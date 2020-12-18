The Biggest Video Games Coming Your Way In 2021

It’s hard to follow up such a massive year in games, but 2021 looks set to flex big time with a raft of big releases hitting our shores over the next few months. Not everything coming is currently dated, but there’s still plenty of madness and mayhem on the way. Franchises like Hitman, Persona and Prince of Persia are returning in exciting fashion, and there’ll even be appearances from smash hits like Ratchet and Clank, Monster Hunter and more.

In excellent news for everyone who’s managed to nab a PS5 or Xbox Series X, there’ll be plenty of next gen titles on the way — but most will be cross-gen, so everyone can join the party.

Here’s all the biggest games coming your way in 2021, and every title we’re most excited to see.

Hitman 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC) — January 20, 2021

The first two Hitman titles from IO Interactive are some of the absolute best open world action-adventure titles on the market. The creativity and ingenuity behind them is second to none, and Hitman 3 looks set to be just as big and exciting as its predecessors. There’ll be more ridiculous kills, gorgeous locales and wild adventures in this sequel.

It’s set to be the final chapter in the ‘World of Assassination’ trilogy, so expect big things when this releases in January.

Other Titles We’re Excited To See In January

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 14, 2021

The Medium (Xbox Series, PC) – January 28, 2021*

*This title has been refused classification in Australia, so it may not make it to our shores on this date.

Persona 5: Strikers (PS4, Switch, PC) — February 23, 2021

Persona 5 Strikers is a Dynasty Warriors-inspired spin-off bringing all the style and personality of the Persona series into a brand new gameplay style. It launched in Japan earlier this year, and it’s finally heading West in February with a slight rebrand. Rather than just being a one-off crossover, this title is actually a direct continuation of the main story of Persona 5 and follows the Phantom Thieves as they investigate a new case.

More Persona 5 is always a good thing.

Other Titles We’re Excited To See In February

Little Nightmares 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 11, 2021

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC) – February 4, 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – February 12, 2021

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – February 26, 2021

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) — March 2, 2021

Story of Seasons is the wholesome franchise you need to fill the Animal Crossing-shaped void in your heart. Pioneers of Olive Town will be the franchise’s first entry on Switch, and it looks set to be a delightful time. There’s farming, crafting and relationship-building aplenty so if you’re looking to bring more chill vibes into your life in 2021, this is the game to grab.

Other Titles We’re Excited To See In March

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC) – March 18, 2021

Returnal (PS5) – March 19, 2021

Balan Wonderworld (Switch, PC) – March 26, 2021

– March 26, 2021 Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – March 26, 2021

Humankind (PC) – April 2021

While it doesn’t have a firm release date yet, Humankind already looks like an intriguing world sim, perfect for fans of Civilization, Cities: Skylines and similar titles. Rather than just focusing on the city building aspect of these titles, Humankind will focus on human culture, history and art as well. It’s an intriguing idea, and we’re keen to see more of this title when it debuts in April 2021.

Other Titles We’re Excited To See In April

NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139… (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – April 23, 2021

Deathloop (PS5, PC) – May 21, 2021

Arkane Studios’ latest title looks like an excellent mix of time travel goodness and Dishonored-style stealth gameplay, and every trailer is more exciting than the last. Deathloop looks like a stylish, retro-futuristic adventure and it’s sure to turn heads when it launches in May 2021. More than its primary mechanics, Deathloop looks wholly original, and it’s awesome to see video games trying new and daring concepts. Time loops never get old, and Deathloop features a very intriguing spin on the genre.

Undated 2021 Video Game Releases

Sadly, not every 2021 game has a confirmed release date. Coronavirus is still playing havoc with releases and development schedules, so we can expect to hear updates on these titles later in the year.

There’s some incredible games on the way, and we can’t wait to hear more about the following:

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart won’t have a PS4 counterpart, meaning it’ll be one of the few games to really lean into the PS5’s hardware capabilities. Early trailers and gameplay demos show off incredibly detailed alien worlds and an intriguing narrative involving alternate realities. While it may be a while off yet, Rift Apart looks set to be a real winner for PS5 owners.

Halo Infinite (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)

Halo Infinite is in a strange state of limbo. We’ve seen early glances that haven’t really impressed and directors coming and going — but a return for the Halo franchise is always going to be an exciting prospect. It’s a world that hasn’t been explored for a significant amount of time, and gaming has advanced in leaps and bounds since the last mainline entry. Whatever the outcome, Halo Infinite is one of our most anticipated titles of 2021.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)

Speaking of games with a rocky development path, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is in a similar boat. It’s seen numerous delays, staff exits and few actual release details, but given how brilliant the original title was the anticipation here is high. Good vampire RPGs are few and far between, with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines being the measuring stick for most attempts. The legacy of the franchise appears to be in good hands, so we’re keen to see what comes of this particular sequel.

Hogwarts Legacy

Outside of some early 2000s movie tie-ins, the world of Harry Potter hasn’t had much of a chance to shine in gaming. That looks set to change with 2021’s Hogwarts Legacy, a fantasy period drama set in the titular school. While the timing is frankly abysmal given the backlash against J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views, Hogwarts Legacy still looks like an excellent adventure. (Rowling is currently not involved in the project.)

This could be the Harry Potter game to rule them all.

Everything Else We’re Excited To See

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (PC)*

Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC)

Gotham Knights (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5, PS4, PC)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5, PS4, PC)

Rune Factory 5 (Switch)

Scarlet Nexus (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC)

SkateBIRD (Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Artful Escape (Xbox One, PC)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

*This was formerly a Mansions of Madness adaptation.

2021 is absolutely jam-packed with exciting titles. What are you most excited to see? Did we miss your favourite game? Tell us about it in the comments below.