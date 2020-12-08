See Games Differently

40 Boxes Of RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Stolen From Warehouse In China

2

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: December 8, 2020 at 11:15 am -
Filed to:geforce rtx 3090
nvidiartx 3090
40 Boxes Of RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Stolen From Warehouse In China
Image: Nvidia

It’s bad enough that bots and scalpers are buying up all the stock of Nvidia’s new graphics cards, but some thieves in China have taken things to the next level and stolen 40 boxes of RTX 3090s, valued at around $US340,000 ($456,790), from an MSI warehouse.

As Tom’s Hardware reports (via a @GoFlying8 translation), the cards went missing earlier this morning. Wildly MSI believe that, due to the extreme security in place at these facilities — the area is under video surveillance, and trucks are checked coming in and out of the docks — the theft was an inside job.

While nobody is quite sure how the cards went missing, it’s not hard explaining why:

Screenshot: StockX Screenshot: StockX

Local police are offering $US15,000 ($20,153) for information on the theft, or in 2020 terms, 7.5 RTX 3090s.

Nvidia Sorry That Bots Bought A Ton Of RTX 3080s

It wasn’t just PS5 preorders last week that were a disaster, Nvidia’s release of its new RTX 3080 graphics card was also not great, again thanks to the actions of resellers using bots. With fans being pretty damn upset they missed out, Nvidia has apologised and promised to do better...

Read more

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Surely there are serial codes or something similar would be tracked internally on an item like that.

    Given how hard they are to come by you’d think it’ll be really hard to ship that many of them without someone finding you.

    Reply

    • You’d be surprised.

      If the thieves try to flip the cards themselves they will likely get caught sooner or later but if they are part of a larger operation then the cards will likely get moved quickly to another region or country for distribution via various fronts.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.