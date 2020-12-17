A New Invisibility Glitch Is Wreaking Havoc In Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players are getting merc’d by invisible foes thanks to the game’s latest helicopter glitch, and they aren’t happy about.

Warzone’s latest season went live earlier this week adding a new map, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons, and attack helicopters that players can exploit to turn invisible. The new glitch is pretty straightforward and involves grabbing hold of a self-revive kit, getting in one of the new helicopters, and then promptly crashing it.

Here’s a video showing it in action:

If players seat-swap into the one of the mounted gun positions on the helicopter right before it crashes, they’ll become invisible. Crawl out of the wreckage, self-revive, and a player can be on their way to ruining everyone else’s day in the match.

Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube are already full of clips of players getting destroyed by these new Warzone ghosts:

Gif: Activision / Zmo-, Fair Use

Gif: Activision / Anti-piety, Fair Use

It appears that in addition to making players invisible, the exploit also makes them invincible, at least to most forms of attack. Some players have reported that things like gas, molov cocktails, C4, and ramming with vehicles will still damage glitched opponents. Players using the exploit are also still visible on the map and to UAVs.

Some players fed up with losing out to one of these terminators in the final moments of a long and tense match have even taken to trying to hunt them, much like the community rallied against those taking advantage of a juggernaut glitch earlier in the month. And occasionally teams have even been successful in taking out invisible opponents to win the entire match.

Gif: Activision / downtown44, Fair Use

Activision hasn’t yet acknowledged the glitch, and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In the meantime, players are urging one another not to take advantage of the unintended god-mode and hoping it gets patched out sooner than later.