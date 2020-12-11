See Games Differently

And Now The Moment Avengers Players Have Been Waiting For

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Shield refraction, everybody. Thanks to community feedback, Iron Man can now bounce his Unibeam off Captain America’s shield in Marvel’s Avengers, amplifying the beam’s damage. As it should be.

It’s a classic Marvel Comics combo move, one you’d think would be a no-brainer for inclusion in a cooperative multiplayer-focused game. It’s ok; Developer Crystal Dynamics got there eventually. It just took them until now.

Hopefully this addition leads to more combo movies, like Black Widow ricocheting bullets off Iron Man’s head, or Hulk rolling Iron Man into a small sphere and throwing him like a cannonball. Anything that involves potentially hurting Stark, really.

