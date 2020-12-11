And Now The Moment Avengers Players Have Been Waiting For

Shield refraction, everybody. Thanks to community feedback, Iron Man can now bounce his Unibeam off Captain America’s shield in Marvel’s Avengers, amplifying the beam’s damage. As it should be.

It’s a classic Marvel Comics combo move, one you’d think would be a no-brainer for inclusion in a cooperative multiplayer-focused game. It’s ok; Developer Crystal Dynamics got there eventually. It just took them until now.

ICYMI: Thanks to community feedback, Captain America can now use his shield to reflect beams and lasers such as Iron Man's Unibeam. Doing so will also grant a damage buff. Happy reflecting! pic.twitter.com/AFUNI8CcF4 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 11, 2020

Hopefully this addition leads to more combo movies, like Black Widow ricocheting bullets off Iron Man’s head, or Hulk rolling Iron Man into a small sphere and throwing him like a cannonball. Anything that involves potentially hurting Stark, really.