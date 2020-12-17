See Games Differently

Beat (Stupid Sexy) Sephiroth In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate And Unlock Him 5 Days Early

Ian Walker

Published 5 hours ago: December 18, 2020 at 10:28 am -
Filed to:final fantasy vii
sephirothsuper smash brossuper smash bros ultimateupdate
Beat (Stupid Sexy) Sephiroth In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate And Unlock Him 5 Days Early
I don't know what's sharper: his sword or those abs. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Sephiroth officially joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cast next week, but players eager to open their presents early can unlock this surprisingly shirtless Final Fantasy VII villain right now by simply kicking the crap out of him.

“Sephiroth Challenge,” which can be found on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate main menu if you pre-purchase the Sephiroth content bundle, tasks players with facing off against the swordsman in a one-on-one HP-based battle. Beating Sephiroth at any difficulty level will add him, his special Northern Cave stage, and a bunch of Final Fantasy music to the game early.

“In the initial plan, if players couldn’t win with the difficulty they selected, they wouldn’t be able to use Sephiroth until the official release date,” Smash series director Masahiro Sakurai said during a presentation earlier today. “This was to make it challenging for players who chose Very Hard. But in the end, we cancelled that idea.”

I mean, sure, you have to pay $US5.99 ($8) for him either way, but this is still pretty neat. Sephiroth Challenge is available now and will be until he and the rest of the Challenger Pack 8 content are officially released on December 22.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.