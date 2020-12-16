Get Across Amazon’s Red Hot Boxing Day Gaming Deals

When it comes to running some great deals on gaming, be it on the PS4, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, Amazon have been pretty consistent in offering great bargains. Judging from their track record, their Boxing Day sale will most likely be no different.

Boxing Day 2019 saw Amazon offer huge discounts on a mix of games, hardware and accessories, across all platforms. To help you blow through all of your Christmas money in one sitting, we’ve rounded up all of the best gaming deals currently running on Amazon.

Be sure to check back here soon, as we’ll be updating this article with any game deals that go live on or before Boxing Day.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Amazon’s Boxing Day Nintendo Deals

I probably don’t need to tell you that Switch deals can appear and disappear with a flash, so if you see that game you’ve been dying to play on sale, get on it ASAP. Will there be another Switch bundle that’s as good as the one Amazon offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Only time time will tell.

Amazon’s Boxing Day PlayStation Deals

Boxing Day sales are always a great way to pick up a few titles that you’ve been meaning to play. Whether or not they’ll be any bargains running on PS5 games remains to be seen, but here’s hoping.

Amazon’s Boxing Day Xbox Deals

Like Boxing Day 2019, we’re expecting some decent discounts on a few Xbox titles. We’ll update this list when the sales become available, so check back soon.

Amazon’s Other Boxing Day Gaming Deals

If your content with the games you’ve already got but are interested in picking up something to enhance your experience, Amazon ran some discounts on a mix of hardware and accessories during last year’s Boxing Day sale. We’ll have all of the specifics ready to go as soon as we can.

Hopefully you have a few days off to get through any new sales you purchase. Otherwise to the shame pile of sweet bargains they go. You can check out all the deals throughout the day, and the lightning offers, right here.