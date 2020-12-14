See Games Differently

Community Review: Cyberpunk 2077

Alex Walker

Published 57 mins ago: December 15, 2020 at 9:55 am -
Image: Twitter

Where do you even start with something as enormous, and something so enormously botched in so many ways, as Cyberpunk 2077? 

For a game that revolves around a dystopian universe controlled by megacorporations and the excesses of money, there’s something uniquely grim about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 right now. For those who spent the money on an enormous PC rig, or were fortunate enough/privileged enough to acquire the hardware when seemingly nobody else couldCyberpunk is offering the closest thing possible to a next-gen visual experience.

There is nothing that provides quite the same window into a fully ray traced world. There’s other games with similar scale and scope, but nowhere near the same level of fidelity. It’s a have or have-not situation, something that uncannily mirrors much of the situation within Night City itself.

Of course, there are plenty of other games where the NPCs are more lifelike, more perfect character models, and certainly big-budget productions that are more polished. And gamers have displayed an appetite to appreciate worlds regardless of their visual fidelity, as long as all the pieces fall in the right places.

So, does Cyberpunk 2077 accomplish that?

Image: Kotaku Australia

I’ll have a lot more to say in my full review, which hopefully should be up later this afternoon. But I want to hear what your experiences are like. It’s been a rollercoaster for me, and I’ve dealt with the game arguably at its absolute best (or close thereto).

I want to know what your experiences and journeys have been like. Playing the game in the compressed environment of a review period, particularly one as short as what was offered, was absolutely a detriment to the experience. It certainly wasn’t to the city’s credit, and certainly not to the story. And that’s before you get to the parts where the game falls over itself, with police instantly spawning behind you the second you accidentally so much as breathe on a civilian.

So what has it been like for those playing on consoles? What has it been like over the last week for those playing on PCs closer to the original recommended spec? Have you refunded the game? Are you considering it? And for those who preordered, has the ensuing drama affected how you think about preorders — or are you happy with your purchase?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • “and something so enormously botched in so many ways,”

    This was said about the Witcher 3 as well when it first came out, I’d just like to add. The PS4 and XbO version of Cyberpunk may not be great, but honestly, the PC version of it so far, is exquisite for me. A couple of glitches here and there but nothing gamebreaking? In a few patches time, I’m absolutely, 100% certain this is going to be looked upon as favorably as Witcher 3 is. After all, a little googling immediately shows up that people back in 2015 were calling Witcher 3 a disaster, saying it was terrible, questioning why it was released at all etc, that CDPR had ‘botched it’ etc etc… if anything, they’re not a company that rests on their laurels.

    • It’ll be looked back on with awe after its patched up… What they’ve accomplished with building the city alone is already jaw dropping at points.

  • Watching my husband run through it on PS5 at the moment and while he’s had the occasional graphical oddity and a couple of crashes, he’s gotten off fairly scot-free on the bug side of things. It’s not perfect, but it was never going to be; hype can be a crazy dangerous thing sometimes. It reminds me a lot of Dragon Age Inquisition when it launched: I remember playing it on PS3 and the console going through absolute hell trying to run it with any sort of stability, but I adored it nonetheless.

  • Playing on PC and thoroughly enjoying it, though it took me a few hours to get my head around everything. I don’t usually enjoy just wandering and exploring in games, but I’ve wasted a good few hours doing just that, so I guess they’ve done something right.

    I’m playing a stealth build as I usually do and it’s fun but extremely overpowered. Enemies are a bit too bullet-spongey for me to want to play any other way, but that might be because I put the difficulty on Hard. I’m going to try dropping it to Normal tonight and see if it feels any better.

    Performance is mostly good; running on an 8600k with 32GB RAM and an RTX 3070 and getting 50-60 fps on ultra (including RTX) @ 1440p in *most* places. For some reason simply getting into a car shaves off 20 fps, though it was a lot worse (dropping by 30-40 fps) before the 1.5gb patch on Sunday.

    As far as bugs go, nothing major so far. Just a few cars that have stayed perfectly horizontal when driving down/up hills and NPCs “using” objects which are floating in the air in front of them … and Jackie warping through things with hilarious results.

  • So far (having completed Act 1 with minimal side content) I’m loving it.

    The characters are brilliant. 10 hours in, everyone I’ve met is interesting and complex and I want to spend more time with them. All of the depth and interest of W3’s characterisation and quest lines are definitely still there. The thing that’s really impressing me is how well it handles choices that have story impacts – specifically, how invisible they often are. Really resonated with me, reading that conversation Kotaku published earlier about the early mission that went a different way for everyone, but nobody realised it *could* have gone differently. There are no “THIS CHOICE WILL BE IMPORTANT” banners, just the consequences of your actions. It’s subtle and wonderful and it makes every choice feel meaningful.

    So far, it’s running well. Sure, you need a 3080 or something to crank up the ray tracing settings, but at Medium it still looks great (the non-RT lighting engine is incredibly impressive) and runs smoothly on my 1070Ti. I’ve had a couple of graphics bugs and one mission trigger fail to proc that cost me maybe 2 minutes since my last autosave, but nothing I wouldn’t consider par for the course for open-world games these days. Certainly well below Bethesda-standard jank. I do feel for the PS4/XBO players; it probably would’ve been better if CDPR had just said “this is a next-gen exclusive” instead.

    I agree that there are some issues unfortunately left on the table – the rigid binary approach to gender is disappointing and at odds with the otherwise anarchic approach to bodies in the world, and I’m hoping some of the bigger themes open up in the later acts (for anyone wondering, everything from the previews is done by the end of Act 1 – I have NO idea where the story’s going to from here), but for now I’m happy with what I have and looking forward to more.

  • I’m legit loving it so far. Could be a touched biased running it on a high end rig with a 3080, but it is absolutely beautiful. Biggest dissapointment for me has been being unable to play the multitude of arcade games scattered around the place, and no car customisation.

