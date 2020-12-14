Community Review: Cyberpunk 2077

Where do you even start with something as enormous, and something so enormously botched in so many ways, as Cyberpunk 2077?

For a game that revolves around a dystopian universe controlled by megacorporations and the excesses of money, there’s something uniquely grim about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 right now. For those who spent the money on an enormous PC rig, or were fortunate enough/privileged enough to acquire the hardware when seemingly nobody else could, Cyberpunk is offering the closest thing possible to a next-gen visual experience.

There is nothing that provides quite the same window into a fully ray traced world. There’s other games with similar scale and scope, but nowhere near the same level of fidelity. It’s a have or have-not situation, something that uncannily mirrors much of the situation within Night City itself.

Of course, there are plenty of other games where the NPCs are more lifelike, more perfect character models, and certainly big-budget productions that are more polished. And gamers have displayed an appetite to appreciate worlds regardless of their visual fidelity, as long as all the pieces fall in the right places.

So, does Cyberpunk 2077 accomplish that?

I’ll have a lot more to say in my full review, which hopefully should be up later this afternoon. But I want to hear what your experiences are like. It’s been a rollercoaster for me, and I’ve dealt with the game arguably at its absolute best (or close thereto).

I want to know what your experiences and journeys have been like. Playing the game in the compressed environment of a review period, particularly one as short as what was offered, was absolutely a detriment to the experience. It certainly wasn’t to the city’s credit, and certainly not to the story. And that’s before you get to the parts where the game falls over itself, with police instantly spawning behind you the second you accidentally so much as breathe on a civilian.

So what has it been like for those playing on consoles? What has it been like over the last week for those playing on PCs closer to the original recommended spec? Have you refunded the game? Are you considering it? And for those who preordered, has the ensuing drama affected how you think about preorders — or are you happy with your purchase?