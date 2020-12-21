Crafting Too Many Items In Cyberpunk 2077 Is Causing Corrupted Save Files

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch has been far from smooth. To add to a growing list of problems, some players are reporting that their saved files have been corrupted for being too large.

Cyberpunk 2077 PC players are being warned to keep an eye on their saved file sizes at it seems any files over 8MB are at risk. CD Projekt Red’s online forums have been flooded with players experiencing this problem and there is currently no fix.

Heavy use of Cyberpunk 2077’s crafting system has been identified as one of the main factors. Users on the forum report that crafting and disassembling items in-game quickly increases the file size of a saved game. It seems that this problem is occurring commonly for players who have spent many hours in the game, building up their inventories to the point their saved files are large enough to trigger the issue.

Once the files are corrupted, users are greeted with the warning “saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded.” This blocks them from loading their most recent save.

A response from CDPR on the GOG support page states that once a save file is corrupted there is no way of recovering it. The post also says that the save file size limit might be increased in a future patch, but corrupted save files will still be unusable.

CD Projekt Red’s solution at the moment is for players to back up their save files and to try and load a previous uncorrupted save. But for some, this means hours of lost gameplay.

It’s also recommended that players keep a low amount of items and crafting materials during their playthrough. Crafting is a quick way to make money in Night City, so it’s disappointing that players are being encouraged not to take advantage of this feature in Cyberpunk 2077.

While keeping an eye on saved file sizes is one way to pre-empt this issue, players have noticed some other warning signs. Users have reported experiencing black screens for periods of up to 30 seconds, which is another indicator that a saved file could be headed for trouble.

This issue was originally said to affect all Cyberpunk 2077 platforms but now seems to be just a PC issue. Although, until a full fix for this problem is provided, it’s probably best to keep your inventory low regardless of platform. Having more items in your stash is not worth losing hours of gameplay.