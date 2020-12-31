Crunchyroll Is Releasing Heaps Of New Anime In 2021

Anime fans rejoice because Crunchyroll is bringing an epic lineup of shows to its platform in early 2021.

Crunchyroll is bringing over 30 series to viewers in early 2021, including highly-anticipated series like season 2 of Dr. STONE and the final season of Attack on Titan. There are also brand new Crunchyroll original series like So I’m a Spider, So What? and Dr. Ramune – Mysterious Disease Specialist. And there are even more new episodes from classic favourite series to look forward to including One Piece, Digimon Adventure and Boruto.

Here are all the new, original and returning series coming to Crunchyroll in early 2021:

Dr. STONE: Senku and the Kingdom of Science prepare for the upcoming fight of Science vs Force.

Senku and the Kingdom of Science prepare for the upcoming fight of Science vs Force. Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Cour 2): After learning more behind the Death Loop and Witches of Sin, Subaru vows to save Emilia and his friends from further doom.

After learning more behind the Death Loop and Witches of Sin, Subaru vows to save Emilia and his friends from further doom. So I’m a Spider, So What?: One high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest-ranked beasts.

One high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest-ranked beasts. JUJUTSU KAISEN: The next Shonen Jump hit continues with new episodes.

The next Shonen Jump hit continues with new episodes. Attack on Titan Final Season – The final season continues as the survey corps members find out what awaits them across the sea.

– The final season continues as the survey corps members find out what awaits them across the sea. Laid-Back Camp Season 2 – Another comfy camping season is coming with Nadeshiko, Rin, and the Outdoor Activities Club.

– Another comfy camping season is coming with Nadeshiko, Rin, and the Outdoor Activities Club. Anime AzurLane: Slow Ahead!

Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist: A Crunchyroll original series that follows Dr. Ramune, a specialist in mysterious diseases that live in people’s hearts.

A Crunchyroll original series that follows Dr. Ramune, a specialist in mysterious diseases that live in people’s hearts. EX-ARM: In 2030, a policewoman and her android partner activate the AI superweapon EX-ARM, and find out what’s truly behind the technology.

In 2030, a policewoman and her android partner activate the AI superweapon EX-ARM, and find out what’s truly behind the technology. GIVEN The Movie: The Given band members must balance their feelings of current and past relationships. This movie directly continues from the TV series.

The Given band members must balance their feelings of current and past relationships. This movie directly continues from the TV series. Heaven’s Design Team: The top designers at Heaven’s Animal Design Department try to close the deal with their biggest client: God.

The top designers at Heaven’s Animal Design Department try to close the deal with their biggest client: God. The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter: The son of an impoverished noble family finds a hidden dungeon that allows him to improves his skills.

The son of an impoverished noble family finds a hidden dungeon that allows him to improves his skills. The Quintessential Quintuplets 2: High school student Futaro Uesugi and the Nakano Quintuplets continue their studies, with love and marriage on the horizon.

High school student Futaro Uesugi and the Nakano Quintuplets continue their studies, with love and marriage on the horizon. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Season 2: Rimuru returns to protect his friends and the Jura Tempest Federation.

Rimuru returns to protect his friends and the Jura Tempest Federation. Tropical-Rouge Pretty Cure!: A brand new PreCure series is coming and this time it’s tropical.

A brand new PreCure series is coming and this time it’s tropical. True Cooking Master Boy: Mao’s culinary adventures in 19th century China continue with the threat of the Underground Cooking Society looming closer.

Mao’s culinary adventures in 19th century China continue with the threat of the Underground Cooking Society looming closer. Umamusume Season 2

World Trigger S2: New enemies draw near as the Border agents prepare for a fight.

New enemies draw near as the Border agents prepare for a fight. Yamishibai 8

Anime Kapibarasan: This adorable series features Kapibarasan and their animal friends.

This adorable series features Kapibarasan and their animal friends. Black Clover: Asta and the Black Bulls begin to uncover the secrets behind the devils and curse magic across the kingdoms.

Asta and the Black Bulls begin to uncover the secrets behind the devils and curse magic across the kingdoms. BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS: Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7.

Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7. Case Closed: Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten-year-old.

Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten-year-old. Digimon Adventure: – A brand new Digimon adventure continues with the classic DigiDestined cast.

– A brand new Digimon adventure continues with the classic DigiDestined cast. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai : This series follows Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar. Based on the original Dragon Quest series.

: This series follows Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar. Based on the original Dragon Quest series. Healin’ Good Pretty Cure: Three girls come together to form the Healin’ Good Pretty Cure team and defend The Healing Garden – a secret world inside Earth.

Three girls come together to form the Healin’ Good Pretty Cure team and defend The Healing Garden – a secret world inside Earth. Mr. Osomatsu Season 3: Those wild and goofy sextuplets are at it again.

Those wild and goofy sextuplets are at it again. Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God: This series follows the ancient Egyptian gods (in an adorable form) in their everyday free and laid-back lives.

This series follows the ancient Egyptian gods (in an adorable form) in their everyday free and laid-back lives. One Piece: Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors.

Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors. Onyx Equinox: Follow Izel’s journey as humanity’s champion and the war between gods in every episode of Onyx Equinox.

Follow Izel’s journey as humanity’s champion and the war between gods in every episode of Onyx Equinox. Shadowverse: A young boy fights in intense card battles based on the digital smartphone game “Shadowverse”.

A young boy fights in intense card battles based on the digital smartphone game “Shadowverse”. With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun – A series for those who can’t choose between cats or dogs, Inu-kun and Neko-sama fill their owner’s day with laughter and love.

– A series for those who can’t choose between cats or dogs, Inu-kun and Neko-sama fill their owner’s day with laughter and love. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha continue their Feudal Fairytale adventures.

We are being absolutely spoiled for choice on Crunchyroll next year. Check out some of the trailers for these great new shows below.

Anime series are free to watch on Crunchyroll but a subscription will give you ad-free episodes and other great features like extra devices, free manga to read and offline viewing. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and give you access to over 30,000 episodes. You can check out Crunchyroll’s subscription tiers here.