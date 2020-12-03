Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Cyberpunk 2077 In Australia

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally arriving, and in Australia there is absolutely no shortage of places to get it.

CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG is set to dominate everyone’s gaming backlog over the Christmas break, and with good reason. The sheer amount of time needed to work through the opening acts alone will run as long as some next-gen releases, so there’s plenty of Night City to explore.

Fortunately, you don’t have to fork out for a synthetic arm or a leg. Cyberpunk 2077 is the one game stocked practically everywhere, and that sheer amount of competition does wonders for keeping prices down.

Cyberpunk 2077: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Australian Price

We'll start with the consoles, as that's what most Australians are likely to be playing on. For the PS4 and Xbox One versions -- which are compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so don't worry -- the cheapest you'll pay in Australia is $78 sans shipping. That's from Amazon Australia.

Harvey Norman and Domayne has Cyberpunk for the same price, but shipping fees mean you'll end up paying just over $80. If you don't mind the shipping fee -- or you buy a few extra games to justify the added cost -- then Gorilla Gaming has Cyberpunk for $76. Pretty good offer from the Kiwi store. They're owned by Mighty Ape, which is selling the game as well for $79.

Dick Smith and Kogan technically have Cyberpunk 2077 for $76, but you'll end up paying more than Amazon once shipping kicks in. You can get free shipping from Kogan if you're signed up to their Kogan First subscription service, but note that you won't get the game on December 10 -- you can only express ship from December 10, so you'll be getting the game at least one day late.

Otherwise, $79 is how much you can expect to fork out. That's what JB Hi-Fi are charging, at least. Target doesn't look like they're stocking Cyberpunk this time around, but BIG W are.

Here's how much you'll pay across the country to get your nomad/street kid/corpo character started:

Cyberpunk 2077: PC Australian Price

As you'd expect, there's a lot more offerings for Australians who want Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. The local retailers are surprisingly competitive here too: Amazon, Harvey Norman, and JB Hi-Fi all have good prices on the PC version that are better than what you'll pay through GOG, Steam or Humble Bundle.

Just know that if you buy through GOG, 100 percent of the profits are going back to the developer, so you may want to fork out an extra $10 for that. However, you also might prefer spending that premium to support an Australian retailer. It's up to you! OzGameShop are pretty competitive too, but just remember shipping from the UK can take ages. (And you'll be getting a GOG code anyway, according to the listing.)

So unless you picked up one of the crazier deals during the Black Friday craze, it seems like $76-79 is where most retailers will land. Certainly a lot better than the $100-plus everyone had to fork out for Demon's Souls, that's for sure.

Are you getting Cyberpunk 2077 next week, or do you already have a preorder locked in -- and if so, from where?