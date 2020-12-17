Cyberpunk 2077 Comes To Death Stranding On PC, Bringing Items And New Missions

Given how Hideo Kojima appears in Cyberpunk 2077 as an NPC, it should be no surprise that the world of Red Projekt Red’s sci-fi yarn is coming to Death Stranding in a just-released update.

The new, free patch for Death Stranding’s PC version brings a number of unlockable items, including:

• Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power • “Silver Hand” modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in-game • New holograms including a SAMURAI symbol signboard and an Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions • Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses

The additions are not just skin deep, as there is also a new hacking function to disable sensors, stun baddies, and stop enemy trucks. Plus, there are six new missions, that will, according to the patch notes, “characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077.”

When asked if the patch, which is now only available on PC, is coming to the PlayStation 4, Kojima Productions replied, “Currently, the collaboration is exclusive to the PC version only. We’ll have more announcements coming in the near future, stay tuned!”

