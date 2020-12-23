Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 13 Million Copies, Even After Refunds

The focus may be on Cyberpunk 2077’s faults at the moment, but despite many players choosing to refund their copies of the game, it’s still managed to blitz sales numbers.

Bloomberg reports that CD Projekt Red sold 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 by December 20. This number also takes into account the number of refunds requested.

In a regulatory filing on December 22, the management board of CD Projekt SA chose to reveal these numbers due to their potential impact on ‘investment-related decisions’:

“This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the ‘sell-through’ figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the company by the publication date of this report.”

Last week CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk had recouped its development costs thanks to its pre-orders alone – which hit 8 million copies.

CD Projekt Red says that it has sold 13 million copies of Cyberpunk through digital and physical distribution channels as of December 20. This number factors in refunds processed by this point at both retail / digital. The game had 8m pre-orders prior to launch. pic.twitter.com/ZIg4j9nDeB — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 22, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch has been controversial, to say the least. Players found the highly anticipated game to be riddled with bugs and at a much lesser quality than advertised, particularly on older consoles.

After the game was pulled from sale on the PlayStation store, CD Projekt Red told customers that they would be eligible for a refund from both physical and digital stores. If players were refused a refund by retailers they could also request one from CD Projekt Red itself up until December 21.

While the exact number of refund requests for Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been revealed, they don’t seem to have had a huge impact on its sales. Cyberpunk managing to hit 13 million sales in just ten days is no easy feat. For comparison, The Witcher 3 sold 6 million copies in its first six weeks.

While these numbers are impressive there are still some outside factors to consider. There are bound to be players out there who have purchased Cyberpunk but are holding off on actually playing the game until patches are released, which CD Projekt Red has promised are coming in 2021.

It will be interesting to see how Cyberpunk 2077’s sales progress in the coming months now that its issues are more widely known.