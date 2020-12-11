See Games Differently

Cyberpunk 2077 Uses Sexism As Set Dressing

6
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: December 11, 2020 at 3:52 pm -
Filed to:ah yes that old chestnut
cyberpunk 2077sexismwomen in games
Cyberpunk 2077 Uses Sexism As Set Dressing
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Including breasts in your game doesn’t make it ‘adult’, but it seems nobody passed on the memo to CD Projekt Red. Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest R18+ adventure to confuse sex with taboo, using it as a means to build out the game’s retro-futuristic cyberpunk world in ‘tantalising’ ways.

Sex isn’t featured too prominently in Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative, but it’s plastered everywhere else: billboards, posters and street signs. You’ll see ads for ‘Bottoms Up’, a braindance episode featuring a woman bouncing her arse in a man’s delighted face.

‘Best Braindance in Skin Flick 2077,” the poster reads.

You’ll spot multiple promos for ‘Mr. Chad’, starring a naked man’s torso caressed by faceless women. There’s ads for TV shows like ‘Watson Whore’ and ‘Milfgard’. Graffiti with large-boobed women, big lips and derogatory phrases is dotted throughout.

There’s also Chromanticure posters, sporting a female-presenting model with a prominent penis and the words “Mix It Up” emblazoned behind them. It’s been called out for being fetishistic primarily because it’s used as tasteless set dressing. These advertisements are designed to shock, and to mark out Cyberpunk 2077‘s world as unique. They’re designed to present a future where sex has become normalised, corporatised and sold back to the masses.

But there’s nothing unique or shocking about the sexualisation of female and transgender bodies. What is shocking is Cyberpunk 2077‘s commitment to making players feel uncomfortable at every turn.

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Cyberpunk 2077‘s world tailors every piece of advertising to the male gaze. There’s a time and place for sexual bodies, but the constant voyeurism isn’t supported by a point or any grander message. It’s tacky, a reminder of this so-called ‘new age’ cyberpunk world.

Filling the world of Cyberpunk 2077 with dildos is all well and good, but what purpose do they serve other than to remind players of Night City’s obsession with sex? As an easter egg sure, it’s funny. But when you start packing the entire world with dongs, there’s a far more aggressive, sexual message behind it — particularly when so much of the dialogue and imagery treats women so disposably.

Beyond making female players uncomfortable, it’s also embarrassing to see female bodies treated so tastelessly in the game. More often than not they’re also depicted with faces covered — hiding identities while inviting voyeurism of their bodies.

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Among frequent references to male genitalia, Cyberpunk 2077 will occasionally reference ‘casual’ extreme violence against women. “You look like a fuckable cut of meat” is a particularly egregious example of what one woman is told in the early moments of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s not the only piece of dialogue that feels in incredibly poor taste. The microaggressions add up to an overarching world that appears openly hostile to female players — but the strangest part is it doesn’t seem to serve any real purpose, or have a bearing on the plot.

READ MORE
After 40 Hours, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still Completely Overwhelming

Cyberpunk 2077 is primarily an action-heavy title with a narrative spanning multiple eras and characters. There’s daring heists, militant tech and a city-spanning corporate conspiracy.

There’s also a cast of intriguing characters including fantastic, intelligence and well-written women. Judy Alvarez, the Braindance technician, comes to mind. As does cop Regina Jones, healer Misty, T-Bug and Evelyn Parker. They have essential, large roles to play in the narrative. None are particularly sexualised, but their agency is constantly undermined by Cyberpunk 2077‘s world.

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

You could argue the world and narrative shows how women can thrive despite the hyper-corporatisation of sex and constant undermining. But Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t attempt to paint the sexualisation of women as wrong in any way. It just highlights poster after poster calling women ‘whores’, ‘babes’ and ‘milfs’. If the game’s story doesn’t subvert sexualisation through its own story, then all Cyberpunk 2077 is doing is just plain sexualisation. There’s no critical thought behind it.

The most frustrating part is Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t need this set dressing to be fun.

Taken on its own, it’s actually extremely fun and involving. Cyberpunk‘s story is a little too thin in places, but the overall gameplay, exploration and narrative is genuinely enjoyable. The sex feels tacked on and unnecessary — a poor attempt to create controversy for controversy’s sake.

Sex and sexism in a game isn’t edgy. It’s not a bold political statement. There’s clever ways to tackle the sexualisation of women and transgender bodies in society through video games. Video games can include meaningful sex, too. But Cyberpunk 2077 misses the mark by a long shot. Its understanding of what adult content is, and its reliance on the taboos behind sex, is pedestrian.

Cyberpunk 2077 needs to do better.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • As an added note, I’m still going through after my large piece trying to look for more stories that might tackle, or add deeper layers to Cyberpunk’s world. Basically anything that might have the kind of emotional maturity that made The Witcher 3 stick so well.

    I’ve found a couple of interesting side quests that venture into really neat, proper cyberpunk territory, but after ~55 hours it’s been rough searching.

    I’ll keep going, because I’m doing a full review of the game. But it’s disappointing to see a studio that did so well with its writing just … fall back on so many lazy tropes. Sure, it might be authentic to a particular flavour of cyberpunk, but there are a lot of cyberpunk games that found cleverer ways to blend sex and sexuality into their worlds too.

    Reply

    • This is whats confusing to me from the ‘Games Journalism’ side on multiple websites with reviews and takes.
      “Sure, it might be authentic to a particular flavour of cyberpunk, but there are a lot of cyberpunk games that found cleverer ways to blend sex and sexuality into their worlds too.”
      You admit that its authentic to the cyberpunk its supposed to represent, you know, the one its based of by Mike Pondsmith, but with 2020 twitter goggles, you wish the dystopia was less dystopic and want the game to be more progressive claiming cyberpunk should ‘be better’.
      I know im not alone in finding this take a bit confusing, but considering in the last few years People have taken Star Trek, an almost Utopia setting and made it more ‘current year political problems’. I probably shouldnt be surprised its such a common want from people in media journalism

      Reply

      • It’s not that it’s dystopic that’s problematic per se.

        It’s that CDP has shown a talent in past games for pairing dystopia and misery with purpose, which is what made games like The Witcher 3 so good.

        What’s wrong with wanting the same studio to follow up on that?

        Reply

  • This is what has put me off from the game from the early reveals. Cyberpunk is one of my favourite genres when done right. The world should feel genuinely filthy and gross, Joi from Blade runner 2049 is a perfect example of something that unnerving but believable. Cyberpunk’s world looks like it was designed to look cool and ironic. All of these advertisements look like they belong i GTA future city: amusing but juvenile.

    The misogyny makes less sense in a narrative sense, too. In a world where anyone can get moduled up to be as tough as they want, you would imagine to see just as many advertisements targeted toward dominant women, showing submissive males as you would advertisements for men. (a weird monkey paw situation “the gender gap has been closed, now everyone acts like a stereotypical toxic male” would at least be saying something).

    People will argue that the world is supposed to make you feel uncomfortable, I agree. But I disagree that the authorial intent behind the world should also make you feel uncomfortable.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.