Cyberpunk 2077 PC Players Are Taking Some Incredible Screenshots

Published 31 seconds ago: December 15, 2020 at 9:12 am -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077photo mode
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Players Are Taking Some Incredible Screenshots
Image: Dead End Thrills (Twitter)

CD Projekt Red might be openly encouraging people to seek refunds over the game’s performance on base consoles, but on PC, Cyberpunk 2077 players are taking some remarkable shots.

In similar parallels with No Man’s Sky — another game that also made for astonishingly beautiful shots, both at launch and in the subsequent expansions — Cyberpunk 2077 is making for a damn fine screenshot generator. Some of the industry’s more famous screenshotters have been having a blast with the game’s photo mode, with the amount of freedom being warmly received.

It goes without saying that all of these screenshots, plainly, are being taken on PC where Cyberpunk 2077 holds up the most. That’s where the more serious screenshotters tend to play anyway, as it gives users access to post-processing filters like ReShade and, in other cases, Cheat Engine to allow for unlocked cameras and other custom photography modes.

Even just the game’s basic filters and a combination of really goddamn high settings can produce some remarkable shots at the right time though:

I shudder to think at what the game’s frame rate would be if my character’s hair looked that good all the time. Probably about 2 fps, I imagine, although as the owner of Dead End Thrills once told me in an interview, that just means you get to take 2 screenshots a second. (Berduu, who now works for DICE in Sweden, even has a little guide about taking high-res screenshots and some advice on going beyond 4K and 5K resolutions.)

And if your shots look like this, who can complain?

None of this is much comfort to people having to deal with GTA 3-remiscent textures on the base PS4 or Xbox One, obviously. And it makes me wonder if this was the game’s capability at the top end, how on earth was it ever expected to run on the original consoles when it was scheduled to launch in April, then September? It seems almost ridiculous in hindsight.

But for the millions who preordered on PC, and the subset of players who have the hardware that matches what the developers were clearly targeting, Night City is quite the good looking environment. There’s tons of bugs throughout — it’s a bit hard to take nice screenshots when NPCs are regularly clipping through the ground or walking through cars — but then, Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t be the first game to suffer that fate.

Certainly is the largest one to ban pineapple pizza, though.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

