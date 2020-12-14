Cyberpunk 2077 PC Players Are Taking Some Incredible Screenshots

CD Projekt Red might be openly encouraging people to seek refunds over the game’s performance on base consoles, but on PC, Cyberpunk 2077 players are taking some remarkable shots.

In similar parallels with No Man’s Sky — another game that also made for astonishingly beautiful shots, both at launch and in the subsequent expansions — Cyberpunk 2077 is making for a damn fine screenshot generator. Some of the industry’s more famous screenshotters have been having a blast with the game’s photo mode, with the amount of freedom being warmly received.

This photo mode is ingenious. Not just the options but the calibration and intuition. This stuff should not be this easy to just plug out while playing through the game. pic.twitter.com/wrqFASEpD8 — Dead End Thrills (@deadendthrills) December 13, 2020

That's more like it. Now I just have to start the game over again! pic.twitter.com/9cBGhliTEI — Dead End Thrills (@deadendthrills) December 12, 2020

It goes without saying that all of these screenshots, plainly, are being taken on PC where Cyberpunk 2077 holds up the most. That’s where the more serious screenshotters tend to play anyway, as it gives users access to post-processing filters like ReShade and, in other cases, Cheat Engine to allow for unlocked cameras and other custom photography modes.

Even just the game’s basic filters and a combination of really goddamn high settings can produce some remarkable shots at the right time though:

I shudder to think at what the game’s frame rate would be if my character’s hair looked that good all the time. Probably about 2 fps, I imagine, although as the owner of Dead End Thrills once told me in an interview, that just means you get to take 2 screenshots a second. (Berduu, who now works for DICE in Sweden, even has a little guide about taking high-res screenshots and some advice on going beyond 4K and 5K resolutions.)

And if your shots look like this, who can complain?

Night City Morning // Cyberpunk 2077 pic.twitter.com/72fTnGJXWW — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) December 14, 2020

cyberpunk's photo mode is pretty good! pic.twitter.com/7cBEldElmO — MoeiZer #SaveDaredevil (@MoeiZer) December 14, 2020

Photo mode in Cyberpunk has become my new favorite thing. This first play through is going to take a while…. pic.twitter.com/J1HM9EapZ5 — Jono Gay (@MisterRabbiit) December 14, 2020

I don’t usually fuck around with photo mode in games, but cyberpunk gave me inspiration pic.twitter.com/2cupD6HYlQ — CarbonV1B3R (@Horny42DWamen) December 14, 2020

Johnny & Judy // Cyberpunk 2077 (photo mode) pic.twitter.com/6B4flcXUvo — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) December 13, 2020

None of this is much comfort to people having to deal with GTA 3-remiscent textures on the base PS4 or Xbox One, obviously. And it makes me wonder if this was the game’s capability at the top end, how on earth was it ever expected to run on the original consoles when it was scheduled to launch in April, then September? It seems almost ridiculous in hindsight.

But for the millions who preordered on PC, and the subset of players who have the hardware that matches what the developers were clearly targeting, Night City is quite the good looking environment. There’s tons of bugs throughout — it’s a bit hard to take nice screenshots when NPCs are regularly clipping through the ground or walking through cars — but then, Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t be the first game to suffer that fate.

Certainly is the largest one to ban pineapple pizza, though.