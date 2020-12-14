How Cyberpunk 2077 Runs On PS5 After The Latest Update

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rocky launch to say the least. Its first few days post-launch were filled with major complaints from console and PC users alike. There were game-breaking bugs, quests that wouldn’t register as complete, constant visual glitches and major crashes reported on all consoles, particularly on PS5 and PC. While patches have since been issued to address the game’s major problems, there are still a few fatal flaws lurking in the game.

If you’re planning on playing the game on PS5, you might want to wait until further patches are issued for stability.

While everyone will have a different experience, the game is currently crashing at a rate of around two times per hour of gameplay even with the latest update. In total, I’ve experienced at least nine game-ending crashes over the last three days. Others on Twitter have reported upwards of ten crashes on PS5 in the days since launch with the number still climbing post-update.

It usually happens when you load into a new area or step in a questline, with the console crashing to an error menu and prompting you to submit a report. Unlike other PS5 errors, these crashes are purely software-based. You can load right back into the game post-crash, but you will have to redo at least five or 10 minutes of your adventure depending on where the game last auto-saved. It’s not game-breaking, but it’s still a major distraction.

In terms of the performance itself, Cyberpunk 2077 actually looks and feels quite reasonable on PS5 when it’s not busy crashing.

Action is consistently smooth, and there’s no major visual issues outside of odd glitches like NPCs disappearing or objects clipping through the floor. In my time with the game, I haven’t experienced any lag, screen tearing or gameplay inconsistencies. (For reference, I’m playing on a standard HDMI 2.0 4K TV.)

The game’s insistence on using film grain and motion blurring does make the world look a bit muddy at times, but given it’s a game originally developed for PS4 this isn’t majorly surprising. It looks fine, and there’s no major, game-breaking issues here. It certainly doesn’t look like a PS5 game, but until it receives its planned 2021 next gen patch there won’t be anything too exciting in the visuals department.

But despite how well it runs, it’s hard to look past the frequent console crashes. There’s nothing worse than getting stuck into a difficult quest and losing half your progress when the game suddenly shuts down. If you’re overly concerned about maintaining your quest progress, it’s best to wait for a new fleet of updates before you begin your journey with Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5.

It’s likely these updates will continue to roll out across the next few months as the CD Projekt Red team irons out the remaining development kinks. The situation with the game is slowly improving, but a definitive fix is still a while away.