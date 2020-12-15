See Games Differently

Cyberpunk 2077’s Credits Are Almost 40 Minutes Long

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 53 mins ago: December 15, 2020 at 11:46 am -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077’s Credits Are Almost 40 Minutes Long
Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077‘s credits won’t set a world record — that still belongs to Mighty No. 9 — but as is customary for a production this size, the credits are quite long.

Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t a crowdfunded game, so there’s no kind of craziness in the credits like an additional 75,000 backers or something nuts like that. But the sheer amount of staff and third party studios is huge. It’s enough that Cyberpunk 2077‘s credits are noticeably longer than Red Dead Redemption 2, which ran for 34 minutes.

After 40 Hours, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still Completely Overwhelming

In my first night with Cyberpunk 2077, I sat down in V’s apartment to watch an ad.

Read more

Recording one of the game’s endings on my PC, I clocked the ending at precisely 39 minutes and 30 seconds, although you can give a take a second or two depending on precisely what point you’d consider the start point.

As the credits play, you’ll get phone calls from various main characters. The tenor of those calls change depending on what ending you got, and what choices you made throughout.

65 staff alone were credited on QA, while the team that ported Cyberpunk 2077 to Google’s Stadia streaming platform totalled 59 across QA, engineering, UI, coding, development support, and coordinators. There’s credits for everyone who’s face appeared in the game, including influencers like Alex ‘Arekkz’ Noon, Arcadebulls, Hideo Kojima, Ben ‘Cohh Carnage’ Cassell, Spanish YouTuber Vegetta777, Jesse Cox, Alanah Pearce, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s QA wasn’t all done in-house either, with Quantic Lab — a Romanian company specialising in QA, localisation and UI/UX testing — also credited. Another partner studio in the credits was Digital Scapes Studios, a Canadian group founded by ex-BioWare and Relic staffers. Lionbridge Gaming was another outsourced QA team, with 89 staffers credited. There was a ton of outsourced art production too: Blacksteinn, Frame Machine, Pixel Mafia, Elite 3D, Enjet Media. Multiple studios for work on motion capture, music creative production studios like Lord Danger, and countless more.

There was also some shoutouts for Australians at Bandai Namco, the game’s local distributor. More interestingly, there was also 30 people at Nvidia credited on Cyberpunk 2077, while only two people from AMD received a credit (a developer technology engineer and a senior developer relations manager).

It’s always fascinating to see the credits, if only for what they reveal. For instance, 9 people from Kojima Productions were also credited, including two writers and the lead character and mecha designer from the Metal Gear series, Yoji Shinkawa.

There’s also thanks towards the end for Trans-Fuzja, the Polish not-profit organisation for transgender people. There’s also a separate section of thanks for “Cyberpunk Babies”, kids who were presumably born throughout the process of Cyberpunk 2077‘s development. It runs for about 25 seconds.

There’s also shots of Marlon Brando’s One-Eyed Jacks in the game somewhere, although after about 60 hours of playtime I haven’t found it myself.

I like watching the credits for games where I can, if only to give a proper sense of scale. It gives you a permanent visual of the amount of lives something this large must have affected. Not necessarily over the lifetime of the project, because everyone is onboarded at different points and everyone’s work comes to an end at different stages.

The credits don’t give you a sense of how much all of these people might have crunched, for instance, who was affected the most. It also doesn’t delineate between the people for whom Cyberpunk 2077 was their life for four or five years, or those who might have only assisted once or twice a week while juggling other duties.

It provides a good reminder, one often forgotten, of just how many people a production like this touches. That’s instructive just from a humane point of view, but also illustrative if you think about just how many people it took to get Cyberpunk 2077 to this point — and how much work there is to come, not to mention the work involved on that multiplayer expansion.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Credits are pretty much always worthwhile for those reason.
    When I watch them, I’ll be paying special attention to whether CX/UX/accessibility get their own heading.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.