Cyberpunk 2077 Players Say They’re Getting Refunds For A ‘Broken’ Game

For some lucky people (like me, sorry!), Cyberpunk 2077 is running great and looks amazing. For many, though, especially on older hardware, it runs like shit and looks like arse. Not an ideal situation! So naturally, some Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are in order.

As a result, there are more and more people reporting that they’ve asked for — and been given — refunds on the game, on both console and PC. This Reddit thread from the weekend kicked things off with a user claiming they’d called Sony’s US hotline and got their money back after speaking with a rep, but there have since been a ton of other buyers saying they’d got refunds on Steam and the Microsoft Store as well, while purchasers on CD Projekt Red’s own Good Old Games platform are reportedly being offered either refunds or in-store credit.

Got my refund from Microsoft after playing for almost 2 hours. I was surprised they didnt hassle me about it.

I had 3 hours play. But it was barely 12 hours after buying the game. Listed the issues, and they refunded me after an hour.

I had 8.1 hours of playtime on steam. My initial refund request got denied but sent in a second one asking for them to take another look and thankfully it did get accepted.

Not everyone has had the same success, of course, and many of those claiming they’ve got refunds report calling back multiple times or waiting on hold for sometimes hours at a time.

If you’re in this situation and considering a refund your mileage may also vary depending on where you live, and how robust the consumer protection laws are there.