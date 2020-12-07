DC’s Biggest Batman Comic Is Getting a Very Exciting New Creative Team

Detective Comics’ new creative team is a major first for the series, for depressing reasons, but it’s still an important first step. Starting next year, for the first time in the iconic series’ history, a female writer will lead the charge telling stories in the book that kickstarted Batman’s crimefighting career across decades of comics.

First revealed by the publisher over the weekend at the online-only CCXP Worlds in Brazil, DC has announced that Mariko Tamaki (known for her Jen Walters-led run on Hulk recently, as well as series like Supergirl: Being Super and her takeover of Wonder Woman this year) and Dan Mora (Go Go Power Rangers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will headline Detective Comics, beginning their stewardship of the title in 2021. Although female creatives have long been involved in the world around Gotham and the Batfamily, Tamaki is only the second woman to be the lead writer on one of the publisher’s core Batman series since Devin Grayson’s run on Gotham Knights in 2000.

Gotham isn’t an unfamiliar playground to Tamaki, either, having teamed up with artist Steve Pugh on the YA Harley Quinn graphic novel, Breaking Glass, last year. Tamaki also previously collaborated with Mora on “A Gift”, a story for the anniversary issue Detective Comics #1027, celebrating a thousand issues since Batman’s very first appearance in the series, and is set to work with him again as part of the upcoming DC Future State event. Suffice to say, it’s a team that knows their way around a Batcave or two, and should lead to some very exciting times for the Dark Knight to come.

Tamaki and Mora’s run on Detective Comics begins with issue #1034, due out in March 2021.