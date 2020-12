Dragon Age 4’s New Trailer Wasn’t Much

Earlier this week, BioWare tweeted that it would be offering a sneak peek at Dragon Age 4 during The Game Awards. The reveal was an extremely short cinematic featuring narration from fan-favourite Varric Tethras. Check it out below.

The trailer teases a new protagonist with new companions in a new setting (which is totally in the Tevinter Imperium) while also revealing Solas will play a major role. Hmm!