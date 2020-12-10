See Games Differently

Dragon Quest Attraction Coming To Japanese Theme Park

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: December 10, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:dragon quest
japan
Dragon Quest Attraction Coming To Japanese Theme Park

The Nijigen no Mori amusement park on Awaji Island, Japan is getting a new Dragon Quest themed attraction. 

Called Dragon Quest Island, the attraction is a combination of real-world and digital installations that brings the RPG field to life. IT Media reports that the attraction will also feature a new story to immerse visitors. 

Recently, a Godzilla attraction opened at Nijigen no Mori, allowing visitors to zipline in the kaiju’s mouth. 

Dragon Quest Island is slated to open in spring 2021. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.