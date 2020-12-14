See Games Differently

EA Is Buying Racing Dev Codemasters For $US1.2 ($2) Billion

1

Mike Fahey

Published 47 mins ago: December 15, 2020 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:acquisitions
burnoutcodemastersdirteaneed for speedtake two
EA Is Buying Racing Dev Codemasters For $US1.2 ($2) Billion
Screenshot: EA / Codemasters / Kotaku

Despite a nearly $US1 ($1) billion bid from Take-Two Interactive last month, Electronic Arts has announced an agreement to purchase English racing game developer Codemasters for $US1 ($1).2 billion. The purchase will put popular racing series Dirt, Dirt Rally, Grid, F1, Project Cars, Burnout, and Need for Speed under one world-encompassing roof.

Since its founding in 1986 by brothers Richard and David Darling in 1986, Codemasters has been steadily producing a large portion of the world’s racing video games. EA started pumping out Need for Speed games in 1994 and added Burnout developer Criterion Games to its stable of studios in 2004. Today’s acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021, gives EA so many racing games. Not Gran Turismo or Forza, but so many.

Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive does relatively few racing games. It does own Rockstar, makers of Midnight Club, but it’s been over a decade since we’ve heard anything about that series. Oh, you know what would have been neat? If Take-Two bought Codemasters and rebooted Midnight Club. If only the publisher had scraped up that extra 200 million.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.